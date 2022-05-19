PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva, Dale County avoid elimination in state tourney

OXFORD – Geneva started with two wins, but lost a chance at reaching the finals unbeaten, while Dale County avoided elimination with a third-game win during the Class 4A State Tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park Thursday.

Both teams remain alive, but have to navigate the losers bracket to make the finals. Dale County (36-22), which opened with an 11-6 win over American Christian before a 10-0 loss to Curry and a 4-3 win over Northside, plays an elimination game Friday at 9 a.m. against North Jackson.

The winner of that game faces Geneva (36-12) at 10:45 a.m. The Panthers defeated Northside 4-3 and North Jackson 11-6 before losing to Curry 10-6.

Curry, unbeaten in three tournament games, awaits the 10:45 a.m. winner in the championship at 3 p.m. If Curry loses, a second championship game would follow.

In Class 5A, Wiregrass representative Rehobeth was eliminated early Thursday with an 8-1 loss to Hayden. The Rebels, who finished 34-10-1, lost to both 5A finalists during the tournament.

Class 4A

Curry 10, Geneva 6: A nightmarish third inning put the Panthers in a big hole that they couldn’t dig out of against Curry.

Already up 1-0, Curry scored six runs in the third inning off only three hits with two errors plus some misjudgment on fly balls by Geneva helping the cause.

The Panthers shook off the bad inning with four runs in the bottom half off a RBI single by Ella Dale and a three-run homer by Makaley Boswell.

It was as close as Geneva would get, though, as the Yellow Jackets scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth off Yellow Jacket errors to make the final 10-6.

Defense woes hurt the Panthers, who committed six errors, leading to five unearned runs.

Offensively, Geneva had six hits with six players with one each. Rayanna Ausley had a double to back Boswell’s homer.

Geneva 11, North Jackson 6: The Panthers trailed 6-5 after four innings before erupting with three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to beat North Jackson.

Geneva, which also scored three in the first and two in the second, earned 11 hits, including three doubles. Madison Johnson was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in. Makaley Boswell had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Erin Curry had two hits, one a double, with one RBI. Emily Lamb added a double and two RBI and Rayanna Ausley chipped in a single and RBI.

The top three players in the lineup – Ally Henderson, Boswell and Johnson – all scored three runs.

Katlyn Conner picked up the win in relief, working 4 2/3 innings. She struck out four, scattered five hits and allowed only one run.

Geneva 4, Northside (Northport) 3: Geneva scored four runs in the top of the sixth and held off Northside of Northport in an opening round game.

Down 1-0, the Panthers loaded the bases with one out in the sixth off singles by Ally Henderson and Madison Johnson and a walk to Emily Lamb. Erin Curry then ripped a two-run double and Rayanna Ausley followed with a two-run single, putting Geneva up 4-1.

The Rams scored twice in bottom of the sixth to cut the margin to a run and had a runner at third base when Geneva pitcher Makaley Boswell earned a strikeout to end the inning.

Northside put the lead-off runner on base in the seventh with a walk, but Boswell got two ground outs and a strikeout to preserve Geneva’s lead.

Geneva had five hits from five different players with four of the hits coming in the sixth.

Katlyn Conner was the winning pitcher, working 5 1/3 innings before getting relief help from Boswell. Conner struck out seven and gave up just three hits and three runs. Boswell earned a save in pitching the last 1 2/3 innings and recording two strikeouts. She didn’t give up a hit or run and had one walk.

Dale County 4, Northside 3: Dale County stayed alive in Class 4A, thanks to two runs in the bottom of the sixth and a defensive play by shortstop Ella Castle.

Down 3-2 in the sixth, Gracie Suggs doubled with one out. Two batters later, Ainyah Stokes doubled home Suggs to tie it. The following batter, Ella Brooke Barefield, slapped a hit into right field. Stokes rounded third and scored right before the tag at the plate to put the Warriors up 4-3.

Northside’s Becca Chadwick opened the top of the seventh with a single and was at second with two outs when Caroline Jones hit a hard grounder toward the shortstop hole. Castle, the shortstop, made a diving effort and was able to keep the ball in front of her as it bounced up off her body and hit her in the face. Chadwick, who likely would have scored if the ball reached the outfield, could only get to third on the play.

The ensuing hitter, Emma Bennett, then field out to Barefield, the left fielder, to end the game.

The Warriors, who trailed 2-0 and 3-1 earlier in the game, had six hits, two from Barefield. Jaci Hagler added a RBI double.

Shayleigh Whitman was the winning pitcher. She went all seven innings, giving up nine hits, but limiting the damage to just three runs, only one earned. She had just one strikeout.

Curry 10, Dale County 0: The Warriors were shutout on five hits in a winners’ bracket game against Curry.

Joanna Marshall had two hits and Shayleigh Whitman had a double to lead the offense.

Curry scored two in the first, three in the third and two in the fourth to build a 7-0 lead. The Yellow Jackets added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to win on the 10-run mercy rule.

Dale County 11, American Christian 3: Dale County broke a 2-2 tie in its tournament opener with a five-run third inning and pulled away to the 11-3 win.

Ainyah Stokes earned three hits and driving in in five runs. She had a pair of two-run singles and a RBI triple. Natalie Warrington had two hits, one a run-scoring single. Elly Castle also had two hits.

Joanna Marshall had a two-run single, while Jaci Hagler had a run-scoring single, Ella Brooke Barefield had a RBI ground out and Madyson McLain drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt.

Shayleigh Whitman pitched six innings, allowing just two hits, two unearned runs and three walks. She struck out two. McLain pitched the final inning, giving up an unearned run and striking out one.

Class 5A

Hayden 8, Rehobeth 1: Rehobeth fell behind early to Hayden and couldn’t mount much offense in an 8-1 elimination game loss in the Class 5A state tournament.

The Rebels went 2-2 at the tournament.

The Wildcats scored three in the first inning and added five in the third to build an 8-0 lead. Rehobeth scored its run in the bottom of the sixth when Gracie Alberson scored on an error off a Makayla Peters grounder.

Rehobeth finished with four hits – one each from Jaci Parker, Alberson, Anna Grace Massey and Regan Valenzuela. Parker’s hit was a double.

