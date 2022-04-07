PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva edges Dale County in bottom of seventh

Erin Curry was hit by a pitch and scored on a throwing error after Ella Dale’s sac bunt in the bottom of the seventh for the game’s only run in Geneva’s Class 4A, Area 2 1-0 win over Dale County Thursday night.

Katlyn Conner pitched a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and only one walk for Geneva.

Dale County’s Shayleigh Whitman also had a strong pitching outing, allowing just six hits over six plus innings with one strikeout, one walk and one unearned run.

Ally Henderson had two of Geneva’s six hits. Dale County had four hits – a single each from four players.

Houston Academy 15, Daleville 0: Jadyn Rausch had a home run, double, single and five RBIs as Houston Academy defeated Daleville 15-0 on Thursday.

Braya Hodges, Alexis Milanowski and Emily Maddox each pitched one inning in the three-inning game and didn't allow a hit or walk.

Hodges added two singles and two RBIs, Ava Claire Johnson doubled in a run, Tylaya Lingo had two RBIs and Sara Bourkard drove in a run with a hit.

Wicksburg 10, Slocomb 0: Ellie Cox pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Ashton White had two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in to spark Wicksburg.

Also for Wicksburg, Kara Cox had two hits, one a double, and scored three runs, Megan Cochran had two doubles and Kelsey Ellenburg had two singles.

Ariton 11, Elba 0: Sydney Adams pitched a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts as Ariton defeated Elba.

Kaydee Phillips and Mattie Grace Heath both had two hits with Heath driving in two runs. Nya Allen added a hit with two RBI.

Opp 13, New Brockton 3: Reese Cauley drove in three runs with two doubles and a single and got the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

Jaidyn Ivey had three singles and a triple, Madi Wilson had three singles and a double with an RBI, Allie Wismer had two doubles and a single with an RBI and Caroline Courson had three singles and an RBI.

For New Brockton, Lizzy Everts had two hits, Jordyn Thornton had a two-run double and Kierstin Sunday had a RBI double.

Goshen 15, Russell County 3: Kaci Wilks went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and was the winning pitcher with 13 strikeouts.

Passion Sheppard added two hits for Goshen.

Pleasant Home 4, Samson 3 (11 innings): The Tigers fell in extra innings to the Eagles in a Class 1A, Area 2 contest.

Samson led 3-0 in the sixth before Pleasant Home tied it to force extra innings.