Prep softball roundup: Geneva rallies to beat Foley

In the Slocomb Round Robin tournament, Madison Johnson doubled home three runs in the bottom of the seventh to give Geneva a 4-3 win over Foley.

Makaley Boswell homered in the game. Ally Henderson had three hits and Pazley Lamb had two, including a double. Abbie Sullivan also collected two hits.

Katlyn Conner went the distance in the circle for the win, allowing eight hits and striking out two.

Wicksburg 3, Vestavia 2: Ashton White had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Panthers in the Slocomb Round Robin Tournament.

Tori Hobbs doubled in a run and Kylie Barnes also had an RBI on a hit. Ella Grace Kelley had two hits in the game. Megan Cochran had a double and got the win in the circle.

Charles Henderson 24, Brewbaker Tech 19: In the Brew Tech tournament, Charles Henderson scored 10 times in the sixth inning en route to the win.

Heather Maxwell had four hits and four RBIs, Madison Stewart had three hits and four RBIs, Ashlyn Shaver had two hits and three RBIs and Dakota Berry had a hit and three RBIs.