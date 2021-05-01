Prep softball roundup: Geneva routs Wicksburg

Geneva 13, Wicksburg 2: Geneva pounded out 13 hits, including a homer from Madison Johnson, in the win.

Emma Griffin had two hits and drove in three runs, while Ally Henderson, Pazley Lamb, Makaley Boswell and Abbie Sullivan all had two hits with one RBI. Johnson and Katlyn Connor had a hit with two RBI.

Boswell was the winning pitcher, striking out three and allowing two runs on four hits over four innings. Connor pitched the final inning.

Wicksburg had four hits – with Kara Cox, Megan Cochran, Tori Hobbs and Kelsey Ellenburg getting a single each. Cochran drove in a run as did Kylie Barnes.

Vestavia Hills 9, Geneva 2: At the Slocomb Round Robin Tournament, the Panthers managed only five hits – all singles off the Rebel pitcher Tait Davidson.

Abbie Sullivan had two hits and drove in both Panther runs.

Wicksburg 7, Brantley 4: Megan Cochran earned two hits and drove in three runs and Ashton White and Anslie Ellenburg both had two hits and a RBI to lead Wicksburg’s win at the Slocomb Round Robin Tournament. Ellenburg hit a solo homer among her two hits.