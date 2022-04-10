PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva wins two at tourney

Geneva went 2-1 at the American Christian Academy Patriots Classic over the weekend held at the University of Alabama.

The Panthers lost to Helena 8-0, beat Fayette County 14-0 and Jasper 16-2.

In the loss, Helena’s Camryn Bailey threw a no-hitter and struck out 11 Geneva batters in the four-inning game.

The Panther offense came to life against Fayette County with 12 hits, including three from Madison Johnson, who had a triple and drove in four runs. Ally Henderson and Emma Griffin both had two hits with a double. Griffin drove in two runs and Henderson one. Aubree Lamb, Makaley Boswell, Rayanna Ausley, Za’Liyah Kemmerlin and Erin Curry all had a hit and RBI.

Katlyn Conner and Riley Beckerich combined on a three-inning, three-hit shutout. Conner pitched an inning and struck out three, while Beckerich worked two innings and struck out one.

In the win over Jasper, Geneva pounded out 19 hits with Boswell earning four, while driving in three runs. Henderson had three hits. Ella Dale had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs and Griffin had two hits and three RBI. Conner added two hits and a RBI, while Kaitlyn Caraway had a double and RBI and Johnson had a single and RBI.

Conner was the winning pitcher, working two of the three innings and allowing just one hit, while striking out two.

Daphne 4, Enterprise 2: At the Saraland High School tournament, the Wildcats lost in the opening round of bracket play to Class 7A No. 8 ranked Daphne on Saturday.

Enterprise led 1-0 going into the fourth inning when the Trojans erupted for four runs.

The Wildcats had just three hits – a single each from Georgia Lessman, Kinley Hutto and Gracyn Snell. Taylor Danford and Savannah Mitten both had a RBI sac fly for the two Wildcat runs.

Samson losses in final: Samson reached the championship of the McKenzie Tournament on Saturday before losing to Pleasant Home 8-6.

The Tigers beat Straughn 13-8 and 5-0 and also beat Greenville 10-6. They also gained a forfeit win from Goshen, which dropped out of the tournament, before losing to Pleasant Home.