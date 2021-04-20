Prep softball roundup: HA downs Providence Christian

Houston Academy defeated Providence Christian 11-3 on Tuesday in high school softball action.

Alexis Milanowski, Mattie Havas and Jaysoni Beachum each homered for the Raiders, who scored three runs in the first and second innings in jumping out to a 6-1 lead.

Milanowski had three hits and four RBIs, Beachum had two hits and two RBIs and Havas had two hits with an RBI.

Ansleigh Smith had three hits in the game, including a double. Emily Maddox and Caley Caldwell each drove in a run with a hit.

Milanowski got the win in the circle, allowing six hits in 6.1 innings. Maddox got the final two outs.

For Providence, Emma Grace Holley and Riley Smith each had two hits and an RBI. Ella Houston drove in a run with a hit and Mary Hannah Driggers had two hits.

Wicksburg 13, Enterprise 12: Enterprise scored 11 in the top of the seventh inning to take a 12-8 lead before Wicksburg scored five to win it.

Megan Cochran had four hits, including a home run, and drove in seven runs for Wicksburg.

Kyle Barnes, Ashton White and Kelsey Ellenburg each had two hits and an RBI. Ella Grace Kelley droe in two runs with a hit and Ellie Cox had an RBI.