Prep softball roundup: HA downs Providence Christian

Houston Academy defeated Providence Christian 11-3 on Tuesday in high school softball action.
Alexis Milanowski, Mattie Havas and Jaysoni Beachum each homered for the Raiders, who scored three runs in the first and second innings in jumping out to a 6-1 lead.
Milanowski had three hits and four RBIs, Beachum had two hits and two RBIs and Havas had two hits with an RBI.
Ansleigh Smith had three hits in the game, including a double. Emily Maddox and Caley Caldwell each drove in a run with a hit.
Milanowski got the win in the circle, allowing six hits in 6.1 innings. Maddox got the final two outs.
For Providence, Emma Grace Holley and Riley Smith each had two hits and an RBI. Ella Houston drove in a run with a hit and Mary Hannah Driggers had two hits.
Wicksburg 13, Enterprise 12: Enterprise scored 11 in the top of the seventh inning to take a 12-8 lead before Wicksburg scored five to win it.
Megan Cochran had four hits, including a home run, and drove in seven runs for Wicksburg.
Kyle Barnes, Ashton White and Kelsey Ellenburg each had two hits and an RBI. Ella Grace Kelley droe in two runs with a hit and Ellie Cox had an RBI.
Northside Methodist 10, Headland 8: Lelayna Grooms had a two-run homer for the Knights, who scored four in the eighth inning and held on after Headland scored two in the bottom of the inning.
Cassie Willis doubled in two runs for NMA. Gracie Chenoweth had a hit and three RBIs.
Auburn 8, Dothan 0: Rayleigh Thagard doubled and Natalie Turner and Nicole Turner each singled for the Wolves’ only hits.
Geneva 4, Dale County 1: Katlyn Conner allowed only one run on six hits, while striking out three in Geneva’s Class 4A, Area 2 win.
Makaley Boswell and Shelby Hammock both had a hit with two runs batted in for the Panthers. Alley Henderson, Madison Johnson and Emily Lamb had a hit each.
Rehobeth 12, Carroll 2: Jaslyn Andrews had a two-run homer as the Rebels rolled to the win.
Honor Slayback had three hits in the game, while A.G. Massey doubled in two runs. Regan Valenzuela, Mattox Richards, Jaci Parker, Maddie Williams, Claire Watson and Shellie Littlefield each had an RBI.
Littlefield got the win in the circle, allowing three hits with four strikeouts.
Mykala Worley, Alexia Worley, Kaileigh Gardner and Keshaya Dawkins each had a hit for Carroll.
Charles Henderson 18, Greenville 0: Stella Gilbreath pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts for the Trojans.
Madison Stewart had a two-run homer and McKenzie Cain had two hits and two RBIs.
Dakota Berry had three hits and an RBI, while Molly Garrett doubled in three runs. Gilbreath had two hits and an RBI. Heather Maxwell, Makayla Green and Mileah Ward each added an RBI.
Crenshaw Christian 6, Wiregrass Kings 1: For the Kings, Hannah Phillips had one of the team’s five hits with a double.
Caroline Davenport, Grace Treadaway, Katie Davenport and Mattie Alice Hobson each added a hit.
Eufaula 13, Valley 5: On Monday, Carley Clark homered and tripled and drove in three runs and Carly Puckett homered in a run for the Tigers.
Fantasia Jackson had two hits and two RBIs.
Puckett pitched five innings to get the win. She struck out six.