PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: HA, Geneva and Dale County advance to state tourney

For the second straight day, Houston Academy had a big sixth inning to defeat Opp and advance to the Class 3A state softball tournament.

After beating the Bobcats 9-4 on Tuesday after scoring eight runs in the sixth inning, the Raiders scored six in the bottom of the sixth on Wednesday to win 10-8 in the South Regional at Gulf Shores.

The HA win eliminated Opp from the state tournament.

The Bobcats led 7-4 going to the bottom of the sixth before the Raiders offense erupted for a second straight day.

Earlier on Wednesday, Houston Academy lost to Mobile Christian 10-0, thus were playing Opp in an elimination game.

In the HA win over Opp, Emily Adams had two doubles and two RBIs, while Suzanne Snell and Emily Maddox each also drove in two runs.

Mary Suzan Aman and Jadyn Rausch each had a hit and an RBI, while Ansleigh Smith added a single.

Adams pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and four runs. Alexis Milanowski pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and four runs.

For Opp, Addison Moseley had two hits and three RBIs and Jaidyn Ivey had three hits and two RBIs. Caroline Courson had two hits and an RBI and Allie Wismer added two hits.

Reese Cauley allowed six hits over six innings and 10 runs. She struck out five.

Wicksburg 4, T.R. Miller 3: The Panthers stayed alive with an elimination win over T.R. Miller with a walk-off win over Miller.

After the Tigers scored in the top of the seventh to go ahead, the Panthers delivered a two-out rally to win it. Kelsey Ellenburg and Ashton White earned back-to-back doubles to tie then Megan Cochran singled to score White for the game winning run.

White and Cochran were both 3-for-4 with Cochran drive in two runs and White one. Ellenburg had two hits and Lana Carpenter had a RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Ellie Cox was the winning pitcher in relief.

Opp 10 Wicksburg 4: Opp defeated Wicksburg in an elimination game to advance to the second qualifier game against Houston Academy.

For Wicksburg, Kylie Barnes had three singles, Ashton White had two hits with one RBI and Lana Carpenter had a double and two RBI. Megan Cochran added a hit and RBI.’

Opp 7, Pike County 3: Opp won its first game of the day, 7-3 over Pike County, to move to a second elimination game with Wicksburg.

The result eliminated Pike County.

Class 4A

Warriors, Panthers advance: Dale County earned its spot in the state softball tournament, defeating Geneva 14-6 in the first qualifier game at the South Regional in Gulf Shores on Wednesday.

Geneva defeated Alabama Christian 10-2 later in the day to also earn a berth into the state tournament.

Dale County seized a 6-0 lead between three runs in both the first and second innings and built the lead to 10-1 in the sixth inning during its win over Geneva. Geneva, though, battled back with five runs in the last half of the sixth and had the bases loaded when a fly out ended the inning.

The Warriors earned four insurance runs in the top of the seventh to push the margin back up.

Shayleigh Whitman led the Dale County offense with three hits, including two doubles, plus five runs batted in. Elly Castle, Gracie Suggs, Ainyah Stokes and Ella Brooke Barefield all had two hits with Stokes driving in three runs, Suggs two runs and Castle and Barefield both one each. Joanna Marshall added a triple and RBI.

For Geneva, Makaley Boswell had two hits, including a solo homer, and three runs batted in. ZaLiyah Kemmerlin added two hits.

Class 5A

Rehobeth wins first two: Rehobeth won its first games to advance to Thursday’s first regional qualifier game.

The Rebels beat St. Paul’s 6-2 and Andalusia 3-1.

Against St. Paul’s, Rehobeth scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie.

Anna Grace Massey had two hits and three RBI and Makayla Peters had two hits and two RBI. Shellie Littlefield was the winning pitcher in relief, pitching five shutout innings and allowing only three hits. She struck out seven.

The Rebels play Satsuma Thursday at 12:15 p.m. for a spot in next week’s state tournament in Oxford.

Charles Henderson 13, Elberta 4: The Trojans scored in six of seven innings in the opening-round win.

McKenzie Cain had three hits, missing the cycle by a double, and three RBI. Her homer was a solo shot. Madison Allen was 3-for-3 with two run-scoring singles. Heather Maxwell had two hits, including a two-run single, while Madison Stewart had a single and two RBI.

Hannah Sparrow went four innings for the pitching win, allowing four hits and two runs with only one run earned. Stella Gilbreath pitched the last three innings, giving up three hits and two runs. Both pitchers struck out four.

Satsuma 5, Charles Henderson 1: Charles Henderson fell to a losers’ bracket game against St. Paul’s following the second-round loss.

The Trojans had only three hits – a RBI single by McKenzie Cain and a single each by Madison Allen and Jada Jones.

The Trojans face St. Paul’s at 10:45 a.m. and needs three wins to advance to state.

Carroll goes 1-1: Carroll lost to Satsuma 15-2, but bounced back to beat Elberta 9-4 to stay alive in Class 5A.

The Eagles face Andalusia in an elimination game Thursday at 10:45 a.m.

Class 6A

Eufaula eliminated: After going 1-1 on Tuesday, Eufaula was eliminated early Wednesday by Opelika 12-9.