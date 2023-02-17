Defending Class 3A state champion Houston Academy defeated Ashford 11-0 on Friday to open the softball season, getting the final two runs when Emily Adams ended the game with a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

Adams also was the winning pitcher, throwing a two-hitter with six strikeouts.

Emily Maddox also homered and doubled in the game for the Raiders. Mary Suzan Aman went 2-for-3 and had three stolen bases. Tylaya Lingo also went 2-for-3.

Opp 13, Tallassee 1: Allie Wismer had a homer, single and three RBIs and Addison Moseley had a double and single for the Bobcats.

Reese Cauley struck out eight in recording the win.

Opp 8, Montgomery Catholic 0: Reese Courson struck out 11 and threw a two-hitter in the circle.

Caroline Courson had three RBI with two singles and a double, while Carreline Spears had a single and double.