Houston Academy won the Class 4A, Area 3 softball tournament championship by beating Dale County 9-0 on Thursday.

Tylaya Lingo had three hits, including two home runs, and Jadyn Rausch had two hits, including a homer, to lead the Raiders' offense.

Ansleigh Smith had a double to drive in two runs, Mallory Magrino had two hits and two RBIs and Mary Suzan Aman had an RBI.

Braya Hodges got the winning, striking out 10 over six innings of work after Emily Adams pitched the first inning.

Dale County 7, Andalusia 2: Dale County advanced to the championship with a 7-2 win over Andalusia.

Shayleigh Whitman, the Warriors’ winning pitcher, allowed only four hits and two runs, while striking out one.

Offensively, Whitman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie. The Warriors added two runs in the sixth off errors and posted a last run in the seventh on a Paige Crawford RBI single.

Earlier in the game, Ella Brooke Barefield had a run-scoring single and run-scoring double.

Ella Castle, Barefield and Madyson McClain had two hits each for Dale County.