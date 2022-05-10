PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: HA wins opener at regional

T.R. Miller had the tying runner and winning runner on base with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a caught stealing of third ended the game and preserved Houston Academy’s 4-3 win in HA’s opening game of the Class 3A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

With runners at first and second, HA catcher Ansleigh Smith threw behind the runner at first and the runner took off for second and the runner at second sprinted to third. Raider first baseman Emily Maddox threw to third baseman Molly Magrino, who tagged the runner out for the game’s final out.

T.R. Miller pulled to within one run earlier in the inning off two singles and an error.

The inning prior in the bottom of the sixth, Houston Academy gained what turned out to be a vital insurance run off a Jayden Rausch RBI single to score Emily Adams, who had singled, advanced to second on a passed ball and over to third on a ground out.

T.R. Miller seized a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Raiders overcame that with a three-run fourth inning.

Smith had two hits and one RBI for HA, which had only six hits in the game. Tylaya Lingo and Adams had a RBI each.

Adams was the winning pitching, entering in relief in the first and working 6 2/3 innings. She struck out seven and allowed only four hits and one unearned run.

Other 3A opening scores: Mobile Christian 11, Pike County 0; Wicksburg 15, Flomaton 2 and Opp 18, Cottage Hill 0.

Class 4A

Dale County 1, LAMP 0: Jaci Hagler’s RBI single in the second inning proved to be the game’s only score as the Warriors opened with a 1-0 win over LAMP in Class 4A South Regional Tournament action.

Shayleigh Whitman opened the second inning by reaching on an error. Courtesy runner Bree Wilkerson stole second and scored on Hagler’s to right field.

Whitman pitched a two-hit shutout with two strikeouts and two walks. Equally importantly, Dale County’s defense didn’t commit an error.

Other 4A opening scores: Geneva 3, Alabama Christian 0.

Class 6A

Eufaula loses opener: Eufaula lost its opening round game in Class 6A to Saraland 10-0.