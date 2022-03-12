PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: HA wins Terry Collins Memorial Tournament

The Houston Academy softball team went 3-0 to win the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament at the Westgate Softball Complex on Saturday.

The Raiders defeated Ashford 12-1, Enterprise 4-0 and Dale County 6-3 in going unbeaten.

In the win over Ashford, Alexis Milanowski had a home run, single and three RBIs and also was the winning pitcher. Tylaya Lingo had a double, two singles and three RBIs, Emily Adams had a triple, single and an RBI, Braya Hodges had two singles and Emily Maddox had a sacrifice fly.

Mallory Magrino, Ansleigh Smith and Mary Suzan Aman all had singles.

In the win over Enterprise, Hodges threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the five-inning game.

Hodges also had a home run and two RBIs, Maddox doubled, Jadyn Rausch and Adams each singled and Milanowski had a sacrifice fly.

In the win over Dale County, Milanowski had a home run, single and four RBIs, Maddox had three singles, Lingo had two singles, Hodges and Smith each singled and Rausch drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Adams started in the circle and gave up three hits and two earned runs over 1/3 inning. Hodges then pitched 1 2/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit with four strikeouts. Milanowski pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits.

Cottonwood goes 1-1: The Bears defeated Dothan 14-13 in the tournament and lost to New Brockton 9-7.

In the win over Dothan, Mischa Ward had a single, double and four RBIs, Alexa Acosta drove in two runs and Chloe Lee had a hit and was the winning pitcher.

Against New Brockton, Kaitlynn Gibson had two hits and two RBIs, Lily Hammon had two hits, Meri Grace Miller had two hits and an RBI and Bailey Lackey had two RBIs.