PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: HA wins Trojan Classic

Houston Academy completed the Trojan Classic tournament unbeaten, which included winning three games on Saturday in the tournament hosted by Charles Henderson High School.
In the championship game, Houston Academy defeated G.W. Long 10-0 as Braya Hodges pitched a no-hitter and struck out seven in the five-inning game.
Tylaya Lingo had three singles and two RBIs, Alexis Milanowski had two singles and two RBIs, Hodges doubled and singled, Emily Maddox doubled in two runs and Ansleigh Smith doubled in a run
Before playing in the title game, HA defeated Ariton 5-2 and Charles Henderson 8-2.
In the win over Ariton, Mary Suzan Aman had two hits and an RBI, Jadyn Rausch singled, doubled and drove in a run, Milanowski and Maddox each doubled in a run and Smith doubled.
Emily Adams got the win in the circle, striking out eight in five innings.
In the win over Charles Henderson, Lingo and Smith each had three singles and an RBI, Maddox and Aman each had two singles and an RBI and Milanowski doubled in two runs.
Milanowski got the win, striking out three in five innings.
Opp goes 3-1: The Bobcats finished 3-1 in the Florida-USA Challenge tournament in Panama City Beach, Fla., on Saturday.
After winning two games on Friday, Opp lost to Chiles 3-2 and defeated Liberty County 8-6 on Saturday.
In the win over Liberty County, Reese Cauley went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Allie Wismer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Amaya Womack and Jaidyn Ivey each had a single, double and an RBI.
Cauley also pitched five innings, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts. Caroline Courson pitched two innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout.
In the loss to Chiles, Womack had a single, triple and two RBIs. The triple for two runs gave Opp a 2-1 lead in the seventh before Chiles rallied with two runs to win in the bottom of the inning.
Wismer had two hits in the game.
Reese Cauley pitched four innings, allowing one hit with nine strikeouts and Courson pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts.