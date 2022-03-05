PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: HA wins Trojan Classic

Houston Academy completed the Trojan Classic tournament unbeaten, which included winning three games on Saturday in the tournament hosted by Charles Henderson High School.

In the championship game, Houston Academy defeated G.W. Long 10-0 as Braya Hodges pitched a no-hitter and struck out seven in the five-inning game.

Tylaya Lingo had three singles and two RBIs, Alexis Milanowski had two singles and two RBIs, Hodges doubled and singled, Emily Maddox doubled in two runs and Ansleigh Smith doubled in a run

Before playing in the title game, HA defeated Ariton 5-2 and Charles Henderson 8-2.

In the win over Ariton, Mary Suzan Aman had two hits and an RBI, Jadyn Rausch singled, doubled and drove in a run, Milanowski and Maddox each doubled in a run and Smith doubled.

Emily Adams got the win in the circle, striking out eight in five innings.

In the win over Charles Henderson, Lingo and Smith each had three singles and an RBI, Maddox and Aman each had two singles and an RBI and Milanowski doubled in two runs.

Milanowski got the win, striking out three in five innings.