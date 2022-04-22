PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: HA wins two in Elba Tune Up Tournament

Houston Academy won two games on Friday night in pool play of the Elba Tune Up Tournament.

Houston Academy 9, Kinston 3: Alexis Milanowski struck out six in getting the win and Braya Hodges struck out three in the circle for the save in pool play.

Tylaya Lingo had two singles and two RBIs for the Raiders, while Hodges had a single and two RBIs. Jadyn Rausch and Mary Suzan Aman each had two hits.

Houston Academy 10, Theodore 1: Jadyn Rausch hit a grand slam and Braya Hodges struck out 12 and allowed just one hit over five innings of work.

Alexis Milanowski had a double, two singles and an RBI. Emily Maddox had a double, single and an RBI. Mallory Magrino had two singles and an RBI. Tylaya Lingo, Suzanne Snell and Hodges each had two singles.

Opp 12, Zion Chapel 0: Amaya Womack had a home run, single and five RBIs in the pool play game.

Allie Wismer and Addison Moseley each had two singles.

Reese Cauley got the win in the circle with a one-hitter and nine strikeouts in the five-inning game.

Regular Season

Brantley 9, G.W. Long 2: Leading the way for Brantley was Kaylee Navarre in the circle with eight strikeouts and at plate she had a two-run homer. Campbell Hawthorne had two hits and Anna Parker Little had a hit with three RBIs to bring Brantley's record to 24-6.