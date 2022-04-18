PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: HA's Hodges pitches perfect game with 18 strikeouts

Houston Academy pitcher Braya Hodges pitched a seven-inning perfect game, striking out 18 of the 21 batters during a 7-0 Raider win over Slocomb in high school softball action on Monday.

The other three outs were on two grounders to Ava Claire Johnson at third base and an offensive interference on the batter.

Offensively for HA, Hodges had a two-run double and the other five runs scored off errors or a wild pitch.

Ariton 8, Eufaula 7: Ariton scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, capped by Caitlyn Webb’s run-scoring single, to overcome a 7-5 deficit and take the win over the Tigers.

Ansleigh Herring led off Ariton’s sixth with a triple and scored off a Kaydee Phillips single. Later in the inning, Reese Peters singled home Phillips to tie it. Webb then singled in Peters to put Ariton out in front.

Peters had three hits with a run batted in and both Herring and Phillips both had two hits with Phillips driving in two runs to lead Ariton.

Northside Methodist 18, Abbeville 1: Anna Griggs was 4-for-4 with a solo homer and a triple and Marah Stuckey earned two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Knights’ win.

Riley Andrews had a single with two runs batted in and Layna Grooms had a hit and RBI.

Stuckey allowed only two hits and one unearned run over three innings and struck out four.

Charles Henderson 9, Andalusia 4: Madison Stewart had three hits and drove in four runs to lead Charles Henderson in a Class 5A, Area 4 win.

Heather Maxwell, Stella Gilbreath and Madison Allen all had a single and RBI. McKenzie Cain added a double.

Molly Garrett was the Trojan winning pitcher, working five innings and allowing six hits and three runs. She had two strikeouts.

Samson 5, Geneva County 4: Emma Lee’s run-scoring single to left with the bases loaded and two outs gave Samson a walk-off win over county rival Geneva County.

Lee also had a double and two runs batted in and Caylee Johnson had two hits, one a triple, with one RBI. Makayla Phillips added a hit and RBI.

Phillips was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits and four runs. She had one strikeout.