PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy edges city rival Providence Christian

Houston Academy scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to break a tie and held off city rival Providence Christian for a 4-3 win over the Eagles Thursday at the PCS campus.

Tylaya Lingo hit a solo homer to start the HA fourth. After a ground out, Emily Adams reached on a single and moved to third on a throwing error on the hit. Following a strikeout, Suzanne Snell singled home Adams. Consecutive singles by Mary Suzan Aman and Emily Maddox followed with Snell scoring.

Providence scored twice in the bottom of the fifth off a hit by pitch and two errors, but couldn’t get another runner on base the rest of the game.

HA pitcher Braya Hodges struck out 17 batters and allowed only two hits and one walk over seven innings.

Aman led the HA offense with three hits. Maddox, Lingo and Snell had a hit and RBI each. Alexis Milanowski had a RBI sac fly.

Providence Christian’s two hits were a single each from Mary Hannah Driggers and Ella Houston.

Geneva 17, Dale County 1: Geneva’s offense capitalized on 10 walks and three Dale County errors to post a 17-1 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Emma Griffin had two hits, one a double, and drove in five runs, including two on bases-loaded walks. Emily Lamb had two hits and four runs batted in. Ella Dale had two hits and two RBI and Erin Curry had two hits.

Zaliyah Kemmerlin had a RBI sac fly. Madison Johnson and Kemmerlin both had a run batted in off hit by pitches with the bases loaded and Makaley Boswell had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk. Rayanna Ausley added a hit and RBI.

Boswell struck out four and allowed only three hits and a run over four innings.

Ainyah Stokes had two hits for Dale County, including a RBI double.

Prattville 13, Dothan 1: Dothan had only three hits in the Class 7A, Area 3 game with Liberty Ebikake earning a run-scoring double. Jada Newman and Lilly Bright had one hit each.

Enterprise 11, Slocomb 3: Taylor Danford had three hits, highlighted by a grand slam homer, to power Enterprise.

Emma Faulk had three hits -- two doubles and a triple -- and drove in two runs. Georgia Lessman added two singles and two RBI and Kinley Hutto had two singles with one RBI.

Skylar Frey struck out 11 over seven innings and allowed just five hits and two earned runs.

For Slocomb, Gracie Ward hit a two-run homer and Makenzie Eldridge had a triple.

Brantley 10, Wicksburg 6: AC Free and Anna Parker Little both had two hits with Little driving in two runs and Kayden driving in three runs for Brantley. Free was the winning pitcher.

For Wicksburg, Megan Cochran had two hits and drove in three runs, Ashton White had two hits and Lana Carpenter had a double with two RBI. Kylie Barnes added a hit and RBI.

Ariton 3, Luverne 2 (9 innings): Reagan Tomlin’s run-scoring hit in the bottom of the ninth gave Ariton a walk-off win over the Tigers.

Tomlin had three hits and two RBI in the game. Ansleigh Herring, Reese Peters, Cailtyn Webb and Sophie Kirk added a hit each.

Paige Logan went all nine innings, striking out four and allowing just five hits.

Cottonwood 11, Daleville 1: Meri-Grace Miller had four hits and Kristyle Contreras had a triple and a double to lead Cottonwood.

Isabella Braswell and Mischa Ward also had a triple and Chloe Lee a double for the Bears.

Kaitlynn Gibson pitched all six innings, striking out five and allowing just one run and six hits.

Charles Henderson 9, Pike Road 7: Charles Henderson broke a 7-7 tie with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take the road win.

Jala Jones had a run-scoring single in the fifth and Stella Gilbreath had a RBI double in the seventh.

Gilbreath had three hits and two runs batted in, Heather Maxwell had two hits, including a solo homer, and two runs batted in, and both Jones and Madison Stewart had two hits. McKenzie Cain added a triple and two RBI.

Samson 16, Florala 0: Makayla Phillips was the winning pitcher as the Tigers took advantage of plenty of walks by Florala pitching.

New Brockton 11, Highland Home 4: The Gamecocks pounded out 15 hits, including a two-run homer by Jordyn Thornton and a solo shot by Megan Eldridge.

Kierstin Sunday had three hits and two runs batted in and Kennedy Hussey had three hits with one RBI. Thornton, Madison Meeks and Shelby Hobbs all had two hits with two RBI.

Hussey was the winning pitcher, working 3 2/3 innings and allowing only one hit.

Lakeside School 5-9, Pike Liberal Arts 4-1: Lakeside School swept Pike Liberal Arts 5-4 and 9-1 in a doubleheader.

In the opener, Addy Berry was 2-for-3 and Hanna Buchan, Jayden Green, Gracie Lynn and Peyton Grubbs all had a hit and RBI. Buchan’s hit was a double. Green was the winning pitcher.

In game two, Carlee Davis had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Green was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in. Addy Helms had a triple with two RBI and Lynn had a double and RBI. Buchan was the winning pitcher, striking out nine.