Houston Academy’s softball team won a pair of games Thursday at Class 4A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores to advance to the first qualifying spot for the state championships next week in Oxford.

The Raiders beat Mobile Christian 4-1 and Jackson 15-0.

HA now faces Orange Beach in a battle of state champions from last year. Houston Academy won last year’s 3A title and Orange Beach the 2A crown. Both programs moved up to 4A this year. The two play at 9 a.m. Friday morning. The winner advances to the state tournament. The loser drops down and has to win in the second qualifier game to reach state.

Houston Academy 15, Jackson 0: Ansleigh Smith went 4-for-5 with three doubles and three runs batted in to lead a 16-hit attack.

Mary Suzan Aman, Braya Hodges and Jadyn Rausch all earned two hits and drove in two runs. Both of Rausch’s hits were doubles. Emily Maddox also had two hits and drove in one run. Tylaya Lingo and Maddie Jerkins both had a single and RBI.

In a game that went the full seven innings, three Raider pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout. Adams went 2 1/3 innings, allowing all three hits with no strikeouts or walks. Hodges struck out 11 of 12 batters she faced, hitting one batter in 3 2/3 innings. Maddox recorded the final three outs, two on strikeouts.

Houston Academy 4, Mobile Christian 1: Emily Adams struck out 13 and allowed only one hit and one run in a complete-game win.

Mary Suzan Aman and Mallory Magrino had two hits each with Aman driving in a run to lead the offense. Both Braya Hodges and Emily Maddox had a hit and RBI.

Dale County 3, LAMP 0: Shayleigh Whitman pitched a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts as Dale County stayed alive at Gulf Shores.

The Warriors face Jackson at 9 a.m. Friday in another elimination game.

Ella Brooke Barefield had a two-run double and a third run scored on an error for the scoring. Elly Castle had three of the Warriors’ eight hits.

Orange Beach 19, Dale County 4: The Warriors fell hard to the Makos, who scored eight runs in the first inning and 11 in the second inning.

Dale County amassed eight hits, led by two-hit games from Elly Castle and Aniyah Stokes. Both also drove in a run. Ella Brooke Barefield added a hit and drove in a run off a ground out. Shaylee Greathouse also had a RBI on a ground out.

Class 7A

Central-Phenix City 13, Enterprise 3: The Wildcats lost to top-ranked Central of Phenix City in the first state qualifying game and dropped to the second qualifying game of the AHSAA Central Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.

The Red Devils broke open Thursday’s game with an eight-run third inning, moving from a 2-1 lead to 10-1.

Enterprise finished with eight hits. Taylor Danford and Macy Robinette had two hits each with Danford driving in a run. Skylar Frey had a two-run single.

Enterprise 4, Auburn 3: Lilia Faulk delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Enterprise in front and the Wildcats held on for a 4-3 opening-round win.

Down 3-2 entering the inning, Enterprise put the first two batters on base off a Taylor Danford single and an error during Skylar Frey’s sacrifice bunt. Lee Lott sacrificed the runners to second and third. Following a strikeout, Faulk hit a 1-1 pitch to right field to score Danford and Katie Valentine, a pinch runner for Frey.

Frey was moved to the pitching circle in the top of the seventh and retired the Tigers in order with two strikeouts and a fly out.

Frey earned a save for starter Graycn Snell, who scattered five hits over six innings, allowing three runs, only two earned. She struck out six.

Enterprise had five hits from five players – Kinley Hutto, Danford, Ane Blevins, Faulk and Macy Robinette.

Class 5A

Brewbaker Tech 7, Rehobeth 2: After an opening-round win, Rehobeth fell to the losers’ bracket with a 7-2 loss to Brewbaker Tech in South Regional Tournament action in Gulf Shores.

The Rebels (33-12) face Holtville in an elimination game Friday at 9 a.m. Rehobeth has to win three games to reach the state tournament.

In the loss to Brew Tech, the Rebels grabbed a quick 1-0 lead, but the Rams scored four in the bottom half to take the lead. Rehobeth scored once in the fourth, but Brew Tech scored three in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.

The Rebels had seven hits with Gracie Alberson earning two hits. Both Maddie Williams and Jaslyn Andrews had a run-scoring single.

Rehobeth 10, Elberta 0: AG Massey pitched a five-inning perfect game, striking out four of the 15 batters she faced.

Offensively, Mattox Richards and Regan Valenzuela both had three hits with Richards driving in a run. Gracie Alberson earned two hits and drove in five runs and Jaslyn Andrews and Kryslin Lane both had two hits with one RBI.

Holtville 14, Headland 2: Headland’s season came to an end despite a gutty effort early.

The Rams led 1-0 from the second inning through the fourth inning, but the Bulldogs scored four in the top of the fifth to overtake Headland. Holtville added two in the sixth and posted eight in the seventh to run away from the Rams.

Headland (15-22) had four hits with Layla Goodwin earning a run-scoring single. Reagan Griffin, a courtesy runner for Ava Allsup, scored on an error in the second inning after Allsup singled to open the inning. Liza Varnum and Tori Nowell added the other two hits.

Gulf Shores 15, Headland 0: The Rams managed only one hit in the four-inning loss.

Addy Davis led off the fourth inning with a single for that hit.

The Dolphins scored seven in the second, three in the third and five in the fifth to win by 15-run mercy rule.