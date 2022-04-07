PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy shuts down Daleville

Jadyn Rausch had a home run, double, single and five RBIs as Houston Academy defeated Daleville 15-0 on Thursday.

Braya Hodges, Alexis Milanowski and Emily Maddox each pitched one inning in the three-inning game and didn't allow a hit or walk.

Hodges added two singles and two RBIs, Ava Claire Johnson doubled in a run, Tylaya Lingo had two RBIs and Sara Bourkard drove in a run with a hit.

Wicksburg 10, Slocomb 0: Ellie Cox pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Ashton White had two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in to spark Wicksburg.

Also for Wicksburg, Kara Cox had two hits, one a double, and scored three runs, Megan Cochran had two doubles and Kelsey Ellenburg had two singles.

Ariton 11, Elba 0: Sydney Adams pitched a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts as Ariton defeated Elba.

Kaydee Phillips and Mattie Grace Heath both had two hits with Heath driving in two runs. Nya Allen added a hit with two RBI.

Opp 13, New Brockton 3: Reese Cauley drove in three runs with two doubles and a single and got the win in the circle with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

Jaidyn Ivey had three singles and a triple, Madi Wilson had three singles and a double with an RBI, Allie Wismer had two doubles and a single with an RBI and Caroline Courson had three singles and an RBI.

Goshen 15, Russell County 3: Kaci Wilks went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and was the winning pitcher with 13 strikeouts.

Passion Sheppard added two hits for Goshen.