Prep Softball Roundup: Houston Academy softball advances to state

Cauley was the winning pitcher, working four innings of relief and allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Hodges earned a three-inning save and had three strikeouts.

New Brockton was led by Kennedy Hussey with three hits and a RBI and Madison Meeks with two hits, one a double, and four runs batted in. Jordyn Thornton also had two hits.

The loss eliminated New Brockton, which finished the season with a 16-15 record.

New Brockton 11, Flomaton 8: The Gamecocks stayed alive early Saturday, beating Flomaton.

The Gamecocks broke a 6-all tie with three runs in the top of the fifth and two in the sixth and held off the Hurricanes from there.

Kennedy Hussey, McKenlie Jerkins and Megan Eldridge all had two hits each with Hussey driving in two runs and Eldridge one. Jordyn Thornton had a double and a RBI.

Bailey Blackmon was the winning pitcher, working four innings of relief and allowing just two runs on five hits. She struck out one.

Opp 5, Wicksburg 3: Opp stayed alive early Saturday by beating Wicksburg in an elimination game.

