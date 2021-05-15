Prep Softball Roundup: Houston Academy softball advances to state

It took 12 innings before the battle between Wiregrass softball powers Houston Academy and Opp was decided on Saturday at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.
Playing for the final spot from the South Regional Tournament for next week’s Class 3A State Tournament, the two played five extra innings before HA captured a 7-5 win on a walk-off two-run homer by Alexis Milanowski.
The Raiders (41-5) advanced to play at state next Friday in Oxford. They will open the double-elimination tournament at 10:45 a.m. against Beulah.
Houston Academy joins G.W. Long (Class 2A) as the only teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area heading to Oxford. Nearby teams Brantley in Crenshaw County and Pleasant Home in Covington County (both Class 1A) are also making the trip to state.
Houston Academy 7, Opp 5: The Raiders advanced behind Milanowski’s walk-off two-run homer in the 12th.
Mary Suzan Aman and Ansleigh Smith both had four hits for HA with Jaysoni Beachum and Mattie Havas both had three hits, including two doubles. Lizzy Kate Skinner also had had three hits, one a double. Milanowski added a single to go with her homer.
The outcome eliminated Opp, which finished the season with a 39-11-1 record. The win total is a school record in fastpitch softball.
For Opp, Caroline Courson was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Braya Hodges hit a solo homer, her 11th of the year, and Allie Wismer also hit a solo homer.
Milanowski was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over 12 innings and allowing just five hits.
Hodges went 11 1/3 innings, allowing 19 hits, but limiting the damage to seven runs. She struck out six.
Mobile Christian 8, Houston Academy 0: The Raiders opened Saturday’s play unbeaten but quickly went to the losers’ bracket after losing 8-0 to Mobile Christian.
Mobile Christian’s Isabella Neil pitched a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts.
The HA hits – all singles – came from Alexis Milanowski, Jaysoni Beachum and Mary Suzan Aman.
Opp 10, New Brockton 6: Opp advanced to play Houston Academy with a 10-6 win over New Brockton.
The Bobcats broke a 2-2 tie with three in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh before holding off a late charge by the Gamecocks, who scored four in the bottom of the seventh.
Amaya Womack had two hits, one a triple, and four runs batted in and Caroline Courson and Allie Wismer both had three hits for Opp with Wismer driving in a run. Braya Hodges added a double and two RBI. Reese Cauley had a hit and RBI.
Cauley was the winning pitcher, working four innings of relief and allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Hodges earned a three-inning save and had three strikeouts.
New Brockton was led by Kennedy Hussey with three hits and a RBI and Madison Meeks with two hits, one a double, and four runs batted in. Jordyn Thornton also had two hits.
The loss eliminated New Brockton, which finished the season with a 16-15 record.
New Brockton 11, Flomaton 8: The Gamecocks stayed alive early Saturday, beating Flomaton.
The Gamecocks broke a 6-all tie with three runs in the top of the fifth and two in the sixth and held off the Hurricanes from there.
Kennedy Hussey, McKenlie Jerkins and Megan Eldridge all had two hits each with Hussey driving in two runs and Eldridge one. Jordyn Thornton had a double and a RBI.
Bailey Blackmon was the winning pitcher, working four innings of relief and allowing just two runs on five hits. She struck out one.
Opp 5, Wicksburg 3: Opp stayed alive early Saturday by beating Wicksburg in an elimination game.
Both teams scored two runs in the first, but the Bobcats eased out to a 4-2 lead with two in the top of the third. The Panthers scored in the bottom half, but Opp got an insurance run in the fifth.
Caroline Courson picked up the win in relief for Opp, throwing the second through fourth innings and allowing just one hit and one run, while striking out four. Braya Hodges worked the last three innings for a save. She threw two-hit shutout ball with four strikeouts.
Offensively for Opp, Amaya Womack was 3-for-4 and both Reese Cauley and Hodges belted a two-run homer.
Wicksburg was led by Tori Hobbs and Ashton White, who both had two hits, including a solo homer. Kylie Barnes added a hit and RBI.
Wicksburg finished the season with a 33-23 record.
Class 4A
LAMP 5, Geneva 1: Geneva’s bid for a state tournament spot ended with a 5-1 loss to LAMP in the Class 4A second-qualifying spot game in Gulf Shores.
The Panthers had only five hits with Ally Henderson leading the attack with two hits. Madison Johnson drove in the lone run on a ground out.
Geneva finished the season with a 20-14 record.
Alabama Christian 10, Geneva 5: Geneva got off to a good start with two first-inning runs, but ACA dominated the rest of the game.
The Panthers had a hit each from seven players. Pazley Lamb had a triple and RBI and Ally Henderson, Shelby Hammock and Erin Curry all had a single and RBI each to lead the way. Emily Lamb also had a triple.
LAMP 12, Ashford 1: Ashford’s run ended with a 12-1 loss to LAMP.
The Yellow Jackets managed only five hits with Savannah Money earning two of the safeties. Lexie Glover added a single and RBI.
Ashford finished the season with an 18-13 record.
Ashford 5, W.S. Neal 4: The Yellow Jackets stayed alive early Saturday morning with a 5-4 win over W.S. Neal.
Ashford trailed 3-1 heading to the bottom of the second but scored two to tie it then forged ahead by two runs off single runs in both the third and fourth. The Eagles scored a run in the fifth, but couldn’t tie it or go ahead.
Savannah and Katelynn Money both paced Ashford’s offense with three hits and a RBI. Katelynn Money had a double among her hits. Barrett Lawrence had two hits, one a double, with two RBI and Amiyah Lewis had a double and RBI.
Savannah Money was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over seven innings and allowing three earned runs and five hits.
Late Friday
Class 7A
Thompson 7, Dothan 3: Dothan’s season came to an end as Thompson rallied with six runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a two-run deficit and down the Wolves 7-3 at the West Regional Tournament in Tuscaloosa.
Thompson advanced to the state tournament, while Dothan’s season ended with a 39-11 record.
The Wolves led 3-1 behind single runs in the first, fourth and fifth and were a strike away from the win in the seventh.
The Warriors cut the margin to 3-2, but a force out provided the second out. DHS pitcher Nicole Turner got Ella Pate in a 1-2 hole after three pitches. Pate fouled off three straight pitches before earning a go-ahead two-run single – the first of four-straight run-scoring hits for the Warriors.
Natalie Turner had a run-scoring triple and a solo homer for Dothan. Rayleigh Thagard had two hits and a RBI sac fly and Collier Peaden had two hits.