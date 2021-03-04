Prep Softball Roundup: Houston Academy takes extra-inning win over Wicksburg

Mary Hannah Driggers and Maddie Claire McNeill earned two hits each and Kaitlyn Russ had a hit with two runs batted in.

Ella Houston struck out five over two scoreless and hitless innings and Norris struck out seven and allowed just one hit in 3 1/3 innings before Daleville’s offense erupted late.

Dothan 13, Geneva 1: Rayleigh Thagard belted a two-run homer and a two-run double and Collier Peaden had three hits with a triple and two runs batted in to power Dothan’s win at Geneva.

Jabby Terrell added a hit and drove in three runs, Andrea Harris and Landrie Wiggins both had two hits with a RBI and Nicole Turner connected on a solo homer for the Wolves, who had 14 hits and every batter had at least one.

Turner picked up the pitching win, allowing just two hits and a run with two strikeouts and two walks over four innings.

Emma Griffin had a solo homer to highlight the three hits for Geneva. Makayla Boswell and Abbie Sullivan added a single each.

G.W. Long 9, New Brockton 1: Morgan Ferguson struck out 14 and added three hits, including a homer and a double, to pace the Rebels.

Long had 14 hits with each batter have at least one each.