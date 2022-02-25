PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy wins two at tournament

Offensively for Dale County, Ella Brooke Barefield was 3-for-3 with a RBI and Elly Castle was 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Madyson McClain had one hit and one RBI.

Zion Chapel wins two: Zion Chapel defeated Daleville 8-1 and Elba 6-1 at the Houston Academy Tournament.

Crenshaw Christian 2, Lakeside School 1: Hannah Buchan allowed only three hits and two runs, while striking out 12 over seven innings for Lakeside School in the loss.

Jayden Green and Carlee Davis both went 2-for-3 with Green driving in a run. Addy Helms and Mackenzie Eriksen both had one hit.

Junior Varsity

Opp 8, Brantley 0: At the Opp JV Tournament, Bradleigh Lanier pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with four strikeouts for Opp.

Carreline Spears had two singles and a RBI and Chloe Bentley had double and two RBI.

Opp 17, New Brockton 2: At the Opp JV Tournament, Addison Moseley didn’t allow an earned run and only one hit in two innings, while striking out six for Opp.