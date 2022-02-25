PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy wins two at tournament

Houston Academy 15, Elba 0: At the Houston Academy Tournament, Alexis Milanowski pitched two shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out five, and Emily Adams pitched the final inning with one strikeout.
Offensively, Emily Maddox had three singles, Ansleigh Smith was 2-for-2 with an inside the park home run and Tylaya Lingo and Milanowski both were 2-for-2 with Milanowski earning a double.
Houston Academy 6, Luverne 0: At the Houston Academy Tournament, Alexis Milanowski struck out five and allowed just two hits over five innings.
Offensively, Emily Adams had a triple and Emily Maddox, Braya Hodges, Harmony Descalzi had a double each to lead the HA offense.
North Jackson 8, Dale County 1: At the Houston Academy Tournament, the Warriors fell to the Chiefs. Gracie Suggs and Ella Brooke Barefield both had two hits and Jaci Hagler had a single and RBI for Dale County.
Dale County 6, Andalusia 0: At the Houston Academy Tournament, Shayleigh Whitman and Faith Rabon combined on a seven-inning, four-hit shutout with three strikeouts with Whitham working five innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts. Rabon worked two innings, allowing three hits and striking out one.
Offensively for Dale County, Ella Brooke Barefield was 3-for-3 with a RBI and Elly Castle was 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Madyson McClain had one hit and one RBI.
Zion Chapel wins two: Zion Chapel defeated Daleville 8-1 and Elba 6-1 at the Houston Academy Tournament.
Crenshaw Christian 2, Lakeside School 1: Hannah Buchan allowed only three hits and two runs, while striking out 12 over seven innings for Lakeside School in the loss.
Jayden Green and Carlee Davis both went 2-for-3 with Green driving in a run. Addy Helms and Mackenzie Eriksen both had one hit.
Junior Varsity
Opp 8, Brantley 0: At the Opp JV Tournament, Bradleigh Lanier pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with four strikeouts for Opp.
Carreline Spears had two singles and a RBI and Chloe Bentley had double and two RBI.
Opp 17, New Brockton 2: At the Opp JV Tournament, Addison Moseley didn’t allow an earned run and only one hit in two innings, while striking out six for Opp.
Bradleigh Lanier, Addison Moseley and Braleigh Nall all had two hits and two RBI with Lanier earning a triple among her two hits.