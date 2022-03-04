PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy wins two

Houston Academy defeated Ariton 14-1 and Brantley 7-2 in pool play of the Trojan Classic in Troy on Friday night.

In the win over Ariton, Jadyn Rausch had a two-run homer, Emily Maddox had three singles with two RBIs, Alexis Milanowski tripled in two runs and Mary Suzan Aman had two singles to lead the way.

Emily Adams struck out three and allowed four hits in four innings.

In the win over Brantley, Braya Hodges struck out eight in five innings in the circle.

Tylaya Lingo and Milanowski each had two doubles and a single and Hodges had two singles.

Lakeside takes two: The Chiefs defeated Escambia Academy 4-2 and Heritage Academy 4-3.

In the win over Escambia, Hannah Buchan struck out 10 in the circle.

Mackenzie Eriksen had two hits and an RBI, Anna Peak drove in two runs and Carlee Davis added an RBI.

Addie Helms and Peyton Grubbs each collected a hit.

In the win over Heritage, Jayden Green struck out five and went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Davis added a hit.