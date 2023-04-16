Bradleigh Lanier hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 with a three-run homer, a triple, a double and a single, while also scoring four runs in Opp’s 13-3 win over Zion Chapel at the Andalusia Bringin’ the Heat Tournament Saturday.

Reese Cauley was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Jaidyn Ivey was 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Addison Moseley and Haylei Henegan both were 2-for-4 with one RBI each.

Moseley was the winning pitcher, pitching three scoreless innings and allowing two hits, while striking out three.

For Zion Chapel, Madison Meeks had a double and a run batted in and Amber Kidd had a run-scoring single.

Daphne 18, Zion Chapel 4: Amber Kidd had a run-scoring hit and Aubrey Bassett had a RBI ground out for Zion Chapel.

The Rebels trailed 5-4 going into the second inning when Daphne scored 13 runs to break open the game.

Greenville Tournament

Samson 10, Greenville 3: After giving up three first-inning runs, Caylee Johnson shut down the Tigers in the remaining four innings, finishing with nine strikeouts and three hits and three runs allowed.

Johnson was also 2-for-2 on offense with a double and two runs batted in. Emma Sormrude was also 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and both Shaylei Mock and Holly Warren both had a hit and RBI. Ava Sormrude added a RBI.

Samson 13, McKenzie 1: Makayla Phillips pitched a four-inning one hitter and allowed one unearned run, while striking out two.

Alli Brooke Godwin led the offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Caylee Johnson was 2-for-3 with a solo homer and Phillips was 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in. Emma Sormrude had a hit and two runs batted in. Shaylei Mock and Haley Grimes both added a hit and RBI and Ava Sormrude drove in one run.