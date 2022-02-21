PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Littlefield, Rehobeth down Wicksburg

Whitman struck out one and allowed one unearned run and no hits over two innings and Rabon worked the last two innings, striking out five and allowing one hit.

Castle had two triples and a double and drove in two runs, while Barefield had three singles. Ainyah Stokes had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Joanna Marshall also had two hits. Jaci Hagler had one hit and drove in three runs. Rabon, Whitman and Gracie Suggs added a hit and RBI each.

Dale County 8, Providence Christian 3: Joanna Marshall and Shayleigh Whitman both had three hits with a RBI and Ainyah Stokes had two hits and two RBI to lead Dale County. Gracie Suggs and Faith Rabon added a hit and two RBI each.

Maddie Norris had two hits and a RBI for PCS and Ella Houston and Reese Colbert had a hit and RBI each.

Providence Christian 16, Carroll 0: Annston Braddy and Ella Brown combined on a one-hitter and Driggers led the offense, going 4-for-4.

Maddie Norris and Ella Houston went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Madilyn Walding went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Reese Colbert had a triple and three RBI and Kaitlyn Russ had a single and two RBI.