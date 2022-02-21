PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Littlefield, Rehobeth down Wicksburg

Shellie Littlefield struck out 10 and scattered six hits to lead Rehobeth to a 5-2 win over Wicksburg in high school softball action Monday.
Regan Valenzuela, Makayla Peters and Littlefield had two hits each with Peters driving in two runs and Valenzuela one to lead the Rebel offense. Mattox Richards had a double and RBI and Gracie Alberson had a single and RBI.
For Wicksburg, Kara Cox had two hits, Megan Cochran had a RBI sac fly and Ellie Cox had a run-scoring single. Olivia Reynolds had a double.
Dale County Round Robin
Dale County 11, Dothan 3: Dale County seized an 8-1 lead after two innings in taking an 11-3 win in the Dale County Round Robin event on Monday.
Joanna Marshall was 3-for-3 with two doubles and Gracie Suggs was 2-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in to pace the Warriors. Elly Castle, Shayleigh Whitman and Ella Brooke Barefield all had two hits with Castle and Whitman driving in a run. Madyson McClain had a double and three RBI.
Whitman went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and four hits with one strikeout. Faith Rabon pitched the last 2 1/3, allowing no runs and only one hit.
Dothan had just five hits with Ashlynn Sasser and Liberty Ebikake both earning a single and RBI and Janasia Glanton hitting a double.
Providence Christian 8, Dothan 6: Providence built an early 5-1 lead and held off Dothan.
Mary Hannah Driggers, Cassie Braddy, Riley Smith and Kaitlyn Russ had two hits each and all drove in two except Smith. Maddie Norris added a solo homer.
For Dothan, Janasia Glanton and Maci Woodham had two hits each with Glanton driving in two runs and Woodham one. Liberty Ebikake, Emerson Whitfield and Laney Calhoun had a hit and RBI each.
Norris went all six innings for PCS, scattering 10 hits, but not allowing an earned run. She struck out three.
Dothan 10, Carroll 1: Jamilyn Vaughn and Ryanne Holbrook combined on a five-inning one-hitter and Liberty Ebikake and Maci Woodham both had two hits and two RBI to power Dothan.
Vaughn went four innings and gave up the one hit, while striking out two. Holbrook worked the last inning, allowing the run.
Ebikake had a triple and Woodham a double among their two hits each. Lily Bright, Sara Harris and Holbrook had a hit and RBI each.
Makynzye Bonner had a single for the only Carroll hit.
Dale County 13, Carroll 1: Shayleigh Whitman and Faith Rabon combined on a four-inning one-hitter, while Elly Castle and Ella Brooke Barefield paced the offense with three hits each.
Whitman struck out one and allowed one unearned run and no hits over two innings and Rabon worked the last two innings, striking out five and allowing one hit.
Castle had two triples and a double and drove in two runs, while Barefield had three singles. Ainyah Stokes had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Joanna Marshall also had two hits. Jaci Hagler had one hit and drove in three runs. Rabon, Whitman and Gracie Suggs added a hit and RBI each.
Dale County 8, Providence Christian 3: Joanna Marshall and Shayleigh Whitman both had three hits with a RBI and Ainyah Stokes had two hits and two RBI to lead Dale County. Gracie Suggs and Faith Rabon added a hit and two RBI each.
Maddie Norris had two hits and a RBI for PCS and Ella Houston and Reese Colbert had a hit and RBI each.
Providence Christian 16, Carroll 0: Annston Braddy and Ella Brown combined on a one-hitter and Driggers led the offense, going 4-for-4.
Maddie Norris and Ella Houston went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Madilyn Walding went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Reese Colbert had a triple and three RBI and Kaitlyn Russ had a single and two RBI.
Junior Varsity
Northside Methodist 12, Goshen 0: Kolbi Hall pitched a four-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk for NMA.
Offensively, Ally Holland had two hits with one RBI and Avery Griggs, Hall and Teagan Robinson had a hit and RBI each. Ari Jenkins and Charlie Faison both had a RBI.
Northside Methodist 6, Eufaula 4: Ally Holland struck out six over three innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs, while Kolbi Hall had a single with two RBI to pace NMA.
Avery Griggs added a hit and RBI.
Kendria Douglas was 2-for-2 with a RBI for Eufaula and Emerson Faircloth had a single and RBI.