Prep softball roundup: Local teams complete play in Gulf Coast Classic

Dothan, Rehobeth and Wicksburg each went 1-1 on the final day of the Gulf Coast Classic III in Gulf Shores on Wednesday.

Dothan 4, Russellville 2: Rayleigh Thagard had a home run, double and three RBIs for the Wolves. Nicole Turner got the win in relief of Thagard. Natalie Turner had an RBI.

Sparkman 2, Dothan 1: Rayleigh Thagard had two hits, while Collier Peaden and Nicole Turner had a hit each.

Rehobeth 3, Smiths Station 0: Maci Cross doubled in a run for the Rebels.

Shellie Littlefield and Jenna Hixson each picked up a hit. Claire Watson got the win in the four-inning game.

Columbia Academy 1, Rehobeth 0: Honor Slayback and Jaci Parker got the only two hits for Rehobeth.

Wicksburg 2, Alma Bryant 0: Megan Cochran scattered two hits over five innings and struck out three to get the win.

Morgan Roden doubled in a run.

Athens 3, Wicksburg 0: Morgan Roden got the only hit for the Panthers.

Buckhorn 6, Enterprise 2: No details were available.