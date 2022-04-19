PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Madison Johnson homer powers Geneva over Ashford

Madison Johnson smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to give Geneva the lead and pitcher Katlyn Conner retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to give the Panthers a 3-2 Class 4A, Area 2 win in high school softball action in Geneva on Tuesday.

The victory clinches the area title for Geneva, which is 5-0 in area play with one game left.

Ashford seized a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning on an Ashtyn Sanders run-scoring single, but Geneva wrestled the lead away with Johnson’s two-run, two-out homer that scored Ally Henderson, who walked earlier in the inning.

Both teams scored in the fourth. Savannah Money hit a solo homer for Ashford and Emma Griffin had a RBI ground out to score Makaley Boswell.

Geneva’s Conner struck out nine and allowed only two runs and four hits and Ashford’s Money struck four and gave up just two hits and three runs. Both pitchers went all seven innings.

Enterprise 15, Dothan 2: Enterprise finished off area play undefeated (6-0), scoring six runs in the first and seven in the second to take control in a 15-2 win over Dothan.

Emma Faulk and Skylar Frey both had two hits and two runs batted in for Enterprise with Faulk earning a double. Savannah Mitten and Gracyn Snell both had a single with two RBI. Macy Robinette had two hits, one a triple, while Georgia Lessman had a single and RBI.

Jamie Jackson went all seven innings for EHS, scattering seven hits and allowing just two runs, only one earned. She had three strikeouts.

Liberty Ebikake led Dothan’s offense, going 3-for-3. Maylee Lancaster and Jamilyn Vaughn both had a hit and RBI.

Northside Methodist 15, Cottonwood 0: Anna Griggs and Marah Stuckey combined on a three-inning no-hitter and also had big hitting nights.

Griggs pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out three with one walk. Stuckey recorded the final out on two pitches.

Stuckey led the offense, going 3-for-3 with two run-scoring singles, and Griggs had a solo homer and added a RBI on a ground-ball error. Layna Grooms belted a two-run homer, Kolbi Hall had a two-run single and Anna Klaire Knighton had two RBI, one on a single and another off a ground out. Tristin Robinson added a RBI single and Riley Andrews drove in a run on a ground out.

Dale County 14, Straughn 3: Eight Warrior players drove in runs in a 10-hit attack against Straughn.

Ella Brooke Barefield and Joanna Marshall both went 3-for-3 with Barefield driving in three runs off a two-run homer and RBI double and Marshall driving in a run on a bases-loaded walk. Shayleigh Whitman had two hits and three RBI, highlighted by a two-run homer, and Jaci Hagler had two hits with a RBI double. Natalie Warrington and Ainyah Stokes both had a run-scoring single, Elly Castle had two RBI ground outs and Paige Crawford had a RBI ground out.

Madyson McLain was the winning pitcher, working four innings and allowing four hits and three runs, while striking out one. Faith Rabon pitched a scoreless fifth inning.

Rehobeth 11, Carroll 0: Rehobeth won for the second straight day over Carroll, winning 11-0 on Tuesday.

The Rebels took a 15-0 win on Monday.

Marianna (Fla.) 10, Wicksburg 0: The Panthers allowed seven unearned runs and managed only two hits in the loss to Marianna.

Ashton White and Abbie Ellenburg both had a double for the hits.

Slocomb 3, Providence Christian 2: Slocomb scored two runs in the fifth off a Providence Christian error to take the lead and held on for the win.

Emma Hargrave and Makenzi Morgan both had two hits for Slocomb with Morgan driving in a run. Chloe Andrews added a RBI bunt single.

For PCS, Ella Houston had two hits and Maddie Norris had a RBI double.

Cieara Baker struck out eight over seven innings and allowed six hits and two runs.

Providence’s Houston struck out seven in six innings.

Charles Henderson 9, Pike County 4; Pike County led 4-0 through five innings, but the Trojans charged back with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by three homers.

McKenzie Cain and Stella Gilbreath hit solo homers and Madison Allen added a two-run shot to tie the game at 4. Heather Maxwell delivered a two-run single, Cain a RBI single and Gilbreath a two-run single to finish the scoring.

Cain and Gilbreath both finished with three hits to lead CHHS.

Gilbreath was the winning pitcher in relief, pitching four scoreless innings and striking out five with one hit allowed.

Kylan Wilkerson had a two-run homer for Pike County and Auriel Moultry had a single and RBI.

Charles Henderson 11, Greenville 0: In a Class 5A, Area 4 game early on Tuesday, the Trojans had nine extra-base hits in earning the win.

Madison Allen, Stella Gilbreath and Madison Stewart had a triple each, while Heather Maxwell had two doubles and Gilbreath, Olivia Kirkpatrick and Hannah Sparrow had one double each.

Allen had a two-run triple, Gilbreath and Sparrow had a two-run double each and Maxwell had a run-scoring double, while McKenzie Cain and Kirkpatrick had a RBI single each. Gilbreath added a RBI sac fly and Sparrow had a RBI on a ground out.

Gilbreath pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.

G.W. Long 19, Elba 4: Ainsley Watts was 3-for-4 with a RBI, Emmaline Hughes had two hits, one a double, and two RBI and Ally Whitehead had two hits, one a solo homer, to lead the Rebels.

Makayla Phillips pitched four innings and had five strikeouts and Aubreigh Haynes struck out three over the last two innings.

G.W. Long 6, New Brockton 3: Makayla Phillips pitched six scoreless innings before allowing three runs in the seventh, finishing the game with two strikeouts and three hits allowed.

Emmaline Hughes, Dallas Potter and Phillips all had two hits with a RBI, while Ainsley Watts had a RBI double and Ally Whitehead a RBI single.

New Brockton got a single each from Madison Meeks, Kennedy Hussey and Cccily Ray. Gracie Bradshaw had a RBI groundout.

Ariton 7, Zion Chapel 1: Mattie Grace Heath had two hits and drove in three runs and Reese Peters added two hits for Ariton.

Sydney Adams struck out four and scattered six hits and one run for the pitching win.

Opp 10, Goshen 0: Three pitchers combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Opp won the area title for the third straight season.

Caroline Courson pitched the first two innings and struck out five. Reese Cauley pitched one inning, striking out all three batters she faced, and Addison Moseley pitched two innings, striking out four and allowing the one hit.

Offensively for Opp (20-8, 6-0), Amaya Womack was 2-for-2 with a double and a run batted in, Allie Wismer was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Cauley had a hit and RBI.

Kaci Wilkes had a double for the lone Goshen hit.