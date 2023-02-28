Brantlee McCarthy’s run-scoring single on a 2-2 pitch scored Jadyn Hutchins for a Dothan Wolves walk-off 7-6 victory over Ashford on Tuesday at the Dothan High campus, capping a four-run, two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh.

After two outs opened the seventh, Sara Harris walked and Jada Newman reached on an error. Harris, who moved to second on a passed ball, scored on the error, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Maylee Lancaster walked and Hutchins reached on a fly ball error. Both Newman and Harris scored on the error to tie the game. McCarthy then singled in Hutchins for the game-winner.

McCarthy also had a run-scoring double earlier in the game. Hutchins earned a RBI triple and Newman had a RBI on a ground out.

Newman was the winning pitcher, pitching two innings in relief and allowing four hits and one run, while striking out one.

For Ashford, Raeleigh Jordan and Amiyah Lewis both had two hits, one a double, with Jordan driving in a run. Katelynn Money had a run-scoring single and RBI ground out and Savannah Money had a RBI single.

Savannah Money struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits with only two of the seven runs were earned.

Opp 2, Enterprise 0: Reese Cauley pitched a two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts and earned a solo homer on offense to pace Opp’s win over Enterprise.

Caroline Courson added a RBI single for Opp.

Georgia Lessman and Taylor Danford had a single each for Enterprise.

Skylar Frey pitched well for Enterprise, striking out nine over seven innings and allowing only two runs and three hits.

Geneva 3, Kinston 0: Katlyn Conner and Makaley Boswell combined on a seven-inning no-hitter with 17 strikeouts to lead the Panther season-opening win.

Conner went five innings, striking out 11 and issuing five walks. Boswell worked the last two innings and struck out all six batters she faced.

Boswell also had a big night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. Ally Henderson had a triple and a run-scoring single. Erin Curry also had a RBI ground out.

Houston Academy 11, Charles Henderson 1: Mary Suzan Aman went 3-for-3 and also had three stolen bases as the Raiders improved to 7-1.

Mattie Jerkins went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Claire Kelley went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Mallory Magrino had two hits and a RBI and both Emily Adams and Emily Maddox two hits, including a home run, and three runs batted in.

Maddox got the win in the circle. She struck out four and allowed only one run on five hits in the five-inning game.

For Charles Henderson, Hannah Sparrow had a double and Olivia Kirkpatrick had a run-scoring single.

Wicksburg 8, Providence Christian 4: Megan Cochran and Lana Carpenter both had two hits with Cochran driving in three runs and Chloe Joyner belted a two-run homer to lead Wicksburg.

Ella Grace Kelley added two hits and Kelsey Ellenburg had a run-scoring for the Panthers.

For PCS, Kaitlyn Russ had a run-scoring double, Madilyn Walding a run-scoring single and Emma Holly a RBI ground out.

Dahlia Ganz was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and no earned runs. Ellie Cox struck out six in relief and allowed just one hit.

Headland 13, Cottonwood 6: Abby Gard had four hits and drove in two runs, Addy Davis had three hits, including a RBI triple, and Ava Allsup belted a three-run homer and added a RBI sac fly to lead Headland.

Liza Varnum added a pair of run-scoring singles for the Rams and drove in three overall.

For Cottonwood, Delaney Acosta had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in one run and Mischa Ward had a double with two RBI. Meri-Grace Miller had two singles.

Tori Nowell was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing only one unearned run and three hits over 4 2/3 innings and striking out five.

Carroll 19, Abbeville 4: Katie Trawick had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in five runs and Saniya Jenkins had three hits and Makynzye Bonner two hits and three runs batted in to lead Carroll.

Sarabeth Henry added a double and two RBI, while Ella Frier belted a solo homer and Natalie Draper had a single and RBI.

Taylor Trawick was the winning pitcher, striking out six over three innings and allowing one hit and two runs.

Slocomb 8, Graceville 0: Cieara Baker struck out 15 in pitching a one-hit shutout.

Carlee Jowers had one hit and drove in two runs and Jacie Hall had a hit and one RBI for Slocomb, which had eight players with one hit each.

Zion Chapel 17, New Brockton 4: Kaylee Hodge had three hits and four others had two hits to lead Zion Chapel’s 13-hit attack.

Emily Rhodes, Amber Kidd, Sydney Boothe and Riley Bannin had two hits each with Kidd hitting a homer and driving in three runs. Boothe had a double and also drove in three runs. Bannin had one RBI. Shea Wambles added a RBI double.

New Brockton got a single each from Megan Eldridge, Kennedy Hussey and Shelby Hobbs.

Bannin was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over five innings and allowing only three hits and three walks. She allowed four runs, but only one earned.

Eufaula 14, Russell County 3: Zy’Kayla Robinson and Edie Trammell both had three hits, including a double, with Robinson driving in two runs and Trammell one run.

Makayla Ingram and Abby Metcalf added two hits each with Ingram driving in a run. Jade Barrett and Emmy Faircloth both had a single and RBI and Heaven Duckworth had a triple.

Highland Home 13, Goshen 9: Kaci Wilkes belted two homers, drove in three and scored four runs and Haley Sneed had a hit and drove in three runs for Goshen in a Class 3A, Area 4 loss.

Crenshaw Christian 14, Lakeside School 4: The Chiefs fell to the Cougars despite a three-hit, one RBI game from Graylin Pomeroy.

Carlee Davis added a single and two RBI for the Chiefs.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg 7, Providence Christian 0: Mallory Marchman pitched a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and three walks.

Offensively, Anleigh Wood had a double and Allie Potter, Zavie Kelley and Kierston Phillips had a single each for Wicksburg.

Geneva 11, Kinston 0: Carley Seales pitched a four-inning, one-hit shutout with three strikeouts and Baylee Conner had three hits, including a double and a triple, with two RBI to pace Geneva.

Hayden Howell added two hits, one a triple, and had a RBI and both Landry Cotton and Allora Hudson had a hit and RBI.

Slocomb 3, Graceville 2: Slocomb earned the win. No details were available.’

Enterprise 7, Opp 6 (6 innings): For Opp, Gradyn Lunsford and Crislyn Birge had two singles each with Lunsford driving in a run.

Lunsford pitched six innings, allowing three runs and five hits.