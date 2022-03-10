PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Milanowski, Houston Academy down Providence Christian

Houston Academy scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning in taking a 9-3 win over Providence Christian Thursday in a high school softball Class 3A, Area 3 game at the Westgate Softball Complex.

The Raiders were led by Auburn signee Alexis Milanowski, who had a triple and a double with four runs batted in on offense. She also pitched 5 2/3 innings in the circle, striking out three and allowing four hits. Braya Hodges got the final four outs, all on strikeouts.

Emily Adams added a double and RBI. Jadyn Rausch and Suzanne Snell both drove in a run.

Mary Hannah Driggers had two hits and a RBI and Maddie Norris had a single and RBI for Providence Christian. Emma Holley also drove in a run.

Wicksburg 17, Slocomb 0: Ellie Cox struck out 12 and allowed only one hit with no walks and Megan Cochran had four doubles in Wicksburg’s Class 3A, Area 3 win over Slocomb.

The Panthers scored three in the second, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and eight in the sixth.

Kylie Barnes had a three-run double and six others had a hit for Wicksburg.

Enterprise 4, Opp 0: Skylar Frey scattered eight hits in pitching a seven-inning shutout with six strikeouts for Enterprise.

Georgia Lessman had two singles and a RBI and Ella Little had a double with a RBI for Enterprise.

Allie Wismer and Amaya Womack both had two hits for Opp. Caroline Courson struck out 12 and allowed just six hits and one earned run.

Prattville 15, Dothan 0: Prattville’s Kylie Jarman shut down the Wolves, pitching a three-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts during a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Dothan’s lone base runner was Sara Harris, who earned a walk.

G.W. Long 16, New Brockton 14: G.W. Long won a wild one over New Brockton, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth to surge ahead then holding on in the seventh.

Makenna Long was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, Allee Alexander was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Emmaline Hughes was 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead Long. Makayla Phillips and Dallas Potter both had a double and drove in three runs.

Lizzy Everts, Jordyn Thornton, Kennedy Hussey and Shelby Hobbs all had three hits for New Brockton with Thornton and Hussey driving in three runs each, Everts two runs and Hobbs one run. Madison Meeks hit two doubles and drove in two runs.

Ariton 10, Elba 0: Sydney Adams struck out seven and allowed two hits in the shutout win.

Ansleigh Herring, Mattie Grace Heath, Reese Peters and Caitlyn Webb had a hit each for Ariton.

Dale County 6, Ashford 3: Shayleigh Whitman scattered eight hits and three runs over seven innings, while striking out five and Joanna Marshall had three hits, one a double, to lead Dale County.

Gracie Suggs added two hits with a RBI and Jaci Hagler had a single with two RBI.

For Ashford, Barrett Lawrence had two hits and Savannah Money had a hit with two RBI. Money struck out 13 batters, but allowed six runs and seven hits.

Cottonwood 8, Northside Methodist 5: Kaitlynn Gibson struck out five with five hits allowed and Elizabeth Long had three hits, including a double and triple, to lead Cottonwood.

Bella Braswell added a pair of hits and Chloe Lee and Misha Ward added a double each for Cottonwood.

Lelayna Grooms had three hits, one a double, and Anna Griggs had a single and RBI for NMA.

Junior Varsity

Northside Methodist 5, Cottonwood 4: Kolbi Hall and Ally Holland combined on a five-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts and Teagan Robinson had two doubles and a RBI to spark NMA.

Hall struck out five and allowed one hit and one unearned run over three innings. Holland pitched the last two innings and gave up one earned run and struck out two.

Emma Reinelt had a double for Cottonwood.