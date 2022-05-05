PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Milanowski leads HA to area championship win

WICKSBURG – Alexis Milanowski had a home run, two doubles and three RBIs and also pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win in the circle as Houston Academy held off Wicksburg 7-6 in the championship game of the Class 3A, Area 3 softball tournament

The Raiders recorded a groundout to third with the tying runner at third base for Wicksburg to end the game as the Panthers finished as the runner-up. Both teams advanced to the regional tournament next week in Gulf Shores.

Emily Adams had a hit and three RBIs and Ansleigh Smith had two hits and drove in a run. Emily Maddox had three hits, including a double for the Raiders. Tylaya Lingo added two hits.

Milanowski gave up seven hits and struck out four. Adams pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and struck out one to close out the victory.

For Wicksburg, Kara Cox had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Ella Grace Kelley had a hit and an RBI. Lana Carpenter had two RBIs. Kelsey Ellenburg and Megan Cochran each had two hits.

Wicksburg 4, Providence Christian 3: The Panthers advanced to the championship game after scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break the tie.

Kylie Barnes had two hits and two RBIs and Kelsey Ellenburg had two hits and an RBI. Kara Cox and Ashton White each had two hits.

Ellie Cox got the win in the circle. She allowed six hits and struck out four.

For Providence, Maddie Norris and Riley Smith each had a hit and an RBI. Kaitlyn Russ also hand an RBI.

Class 2A, Area 3

G.W. Long 13, Ariton 9: G.W. Long belted four home runs and had 18 hits to win the Class 2A, Area 3 softball tournament in Ariton on Thursday afternoon.

Both teams advance to the regional tournament in Gulf Shores next week with Long as the area champ and Ariton the runner-up.

Makayla Phillips belted a three-run homer, and both Emma Claire Long and Makenna Long hit two-run shots and Ainsley Watts a solo homer.

Makeena Long had four hits and drove in three runs, Watts had three hits and three RBI and Phillips had two hits with four runs batted in. Emma Claire Long also had two hits.

Phillips was the winning pitcher, working the first five innings. Aubreigh Haynes pitched the last two innings.

Ansleigh Herring had two hits, which included a home run, with four RBIs for Ariton. Mattie Grace Heath had a home run. Reagan Tomlin had three hits. Nya Allen had two hits with an RBI.

Ariton 11, Zion Chapel 1: Ariton advanced to the championship game with an 11-1 win over Zion Chapel in an elimination game.

Kaydee Phillips had two home runs and four RBIs for the Purple Cats. Reese Peters had three hits and two RBIs. Hollis Cherry, Nya Allen and Lizzy Faircloth each had two hits.

Sydney Adams was the winning pitcher, allowing seven hits and striking out four.

Class 7A, Area 3

Prattville 6, Enterprise 4: Enterprise couldn’t hold a 4-0 lead, giving up six runs to the Lions in the bottom of the sixth in the area championship game.

Both teams advance to next week’s regional tournament in Montgomery with Prattville going as the champion and the Wildcats as the runner-up.

Macy Robinette had two hits, while Skylar Frey drove in three runs off a single, a ground out and sacrifice fly. Taylor Danford added a run-scoring triple.

Enterprise 11, Jeff Davis 1: Gracyn Snell and Jamie Jackson combined on a five-inning two hitter with five strikeouts as Enterprise eliminated Jeff Davis from the tournament.

Snell pitched two hitless innings, striking out two and Jackson pitched the last three innings, allowing a run on two hits with three strikeouts.

Offensively, Emma Faulk had a two-run triple and a run-scoring double and Kinley Hutto had a two-run triple to spark EHS. Taylor Danford had a two-run single and Macy Robinette and Ane Blevins had a RBI single each and Skylar Frey drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Class 5A, Area 3

Rehobeth wins title: Rehobeth won a pair of games to capture the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament on Thursday in Rehobeth.

The Rebels beat Headland 12-1 in the semifinals and defeated Carroll 11-1 in the championship game.

Headland took an opening-game win over Carroll 12-1, but the Eagles won an elimination game over the Rams to reach the finals against Rehobeth.

Both Rehobeth and Carroll advanced to the regional tournament in Gulf Shores next week.

In the 12-1 win over Headland, McKenlie Jerkins pitched a three hitter and allowed one unearned run, while striking out six. In the championship, Shellie Littlefield gave up only two hits and one earned run, while striking out eight.

Against Headland, Jasyln Andrews had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs, while Anna Grace Massey had two doubles with one RBI and Makayla Peters hit a solo homer. Regan Valenzuela had a double with two RBI and Mattox Richards had two hits with one RBI.

For Headland, Meryl Adams had two hits, one a double. Lanah Brewer had the other hit.

In the championship win over Carroll, Addyson Kirkland had two hits and three runs batted in and Gracie Alberson had a double and a triple with two RBI. Regan Valenzuela also had two hits and had one RBI. Madison Williams had a double with two RBI and Littlefield had a single and RBI.

For Carroll, Tori Davidson had a double and Makynzye Bonner had a single.

Class 4A, Area 2

Dale County 5, Ashford 3: The Warriors advanced to play Geneva in the championship game late Thursday night as Ashford was eliminated.

Dale County had lost to Geneva 4-3 earlier in the day and had to defeat Ashford to avoid elimination and earn the rematch with the Panthers.

Gracie Suggs had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Dale County. Ainyah Stokes had two hits and drove in a run and Shayleigh Whitman had an RBI.

Whitman pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits with two strikeouts. Madyson McLin finished in the circle. She didn't allow a hit and struck out one.

For Ashford, Camden McArdle had two hits and an RBI, while Carsyn McArdle had a hit and an RBI and Jalisiah Jackson had an RBI. Amiyah Lewis added a hit.

Savannah Money struck out five and allowed six hits over six innings.

Dale County 2, Ashford 1: Ainyah Stokes’ run scoring double gave Dale County a walk-off 2-1 win in the opening round of the area tournament in Geneva.

Stokes had two of the three Warrior hits. Shayleigh Whitman had a double for the other hit.

Ashford scored in the third to go up 1-0. Barrett Lawrence doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Savannah Money grounder.

Dale County tied it in the fifth as Stokes singled and later scored from third on a sacrifice bunt by Madyson McLain.

Ashford had five hits from five different players.

Both pitchers had standout performances in complete-game efforts. Dale County’s Whitman pitched a five hitter with two strikeouts and one walk, while Ashford’s Money allowed only three hits, while striking out four and walking none.

Ashford 10, Straughn 3: Amiyah Lewis had two hits and two runs batted in and Katelynn Money had a two-run single and a RBI sacrifice fly. Ashtyn Sanders had a RBI single and RBI ground out. Savannah Money had a run-scoring single. Aubreigh Carter had one RBI.

Lewis struck out eight and allowed only two hits and one earned run.

Geneva 10, Straughn 0: Geneva won the opening round game over the Tigers behind shutout pitching.

No other details were available.