Prep softball roundup: Money leads Ashford to victory

Savannah Money had five hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs as Ashford defeated Straughn 17-2 in softball on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets scored nine times in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Money also pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
RaeLeigh Jordan had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs and Lexie Glover had four hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Barrett Lawrence had two hits and three RBIs and Katelynn Money had two hits and two RBIs. Alissa Martin drove in two runs with a hit.
G.W. Long 16, New Brockton 1: Makenna Long had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Rebels.
Allee Grace Abercrombie had two hits and three RBIs and Morgan Ferguson had two hits and two RBIs.
Ally Whitehead had a hit and two RBIs and Maleah Long had two hits and an RBI.
Madison Weeks had two hits for New Brockton, including a double, and Megan Eldridge drove in a run with a hit.
Opp 5, Kinston 3: Reese Cauley homered and Caroline Courson and McKinley Hill each drove in two runs for the Bobcats.
Emily Mitchell had a double and triple and Allie Wismer had two singles.
Courson got the win in the circle and Cauley the save.
Wiregrass Kings 22, Emmanuel Christian 4: The Kings scored 11 runs in the first inning.
For the game, Katie Davenport had five RBIs, while Hannah Phillips and Mattie Alice Hobson each drove in three runs.
Phillips got the three-inning win in the circle, allowing two hits with four strikeouts.
Pike Liberal 2, Chambers Academy 1: Emily Dean doubled in a run as the Patriots got the win.
Morgan Bundy also had an RBI.
Dannah Dawson struck out 10 and scattered five hits in the circle.
Andalusia 7, Charles Henderson 6: Andalusia scored all of its runs in the seventh inning to win it.
For the Trojans, Madison Stewart had two hits and three RBIs, while McKenzie Cain, Heather Maxwell and Dakota Berry each had an RBI.
Lakeside 12, Springwood 5: Graylin Pomeroy had four hits, including a triple and double, with two RBIs for the Chiefs.
Hannah Buchan had three hits and three RBIs, while Mackenzie Eriksen had two hits and four RBIs. Eliza Eriksen had two hits and two RBIs.