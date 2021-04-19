Prep softball roundup: Money leads Ashford to victory

Savannah Money had five hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs as Ashford defeated Straughn 17-2 in softball on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets scored nine times in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Money also pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

RaeLeigh Jordan had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs and Lexie Glover had four hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Barrett Lawrence had two hits and three RBIs and Katelynn Money had two hits and two RBIs. Alissa Martin drove in two runs with a hit.

G.W. Long 16, New Brockton 1: Makenna Long had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Rebels.

Allee Grace Abercrombie had two hits and three RBIs and Morgan Ferguson had two hits and two RBIs.

Ally Whitehead had a hit and two RBIs and Maleah Long had two hits and an RBI.

Madison Weeks had two hits for New Brockton, including a double, and Megan Eldridge drove in a run with a hit.

Opp 5, Kinston 3: Reese Cauley homered and Caroline Courson and McKinley Hill each drove in two runs for the Bobcats.