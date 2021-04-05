Prep softball roundup: Money throws no-hitter in Ashford win

Savannah Money pitched a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts as Ashford defeated Cottonwood 10-0 in softball action on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets scored seven times in the first inning to pull away early.

Lexie Glover had a three-run homer. RaeLeigh Jordan had two hits and drove in two runs. Katelynn Money had three hits and an RBI.

Emma Helms had two hits with an RBI and Savannah Money doubled in a run. Barrett Lawrence had two hits, including a double. Amiyah Lewis had two hits and an RBI.

Geneva 5, Slocomb 2: Makaley Boswell homered twice, drove in three runs and got the win in the circle for the Panthers.

Boswell pitched six innings, allowing five hits and recording eight strikeouts. Riley Beckerich pitched the final inning and didn’t allow a hit. She struck out one.

Emma Griffin doubled in a run for the Panthers. Ella Dale added an RBI and Ally Henderson had a hit.

Pike Liberal Arts 5, Abbeville Christian 4: The Patriots scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to gain the win as Mikalah Griffin drove in the winning runs.

Emily Bryan had a hit and two RBIs, while Emily Dean doubled in a run.