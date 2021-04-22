Prep Softball Roundup: Money's walk-off homer delivers Ashford win over Dale County

Savannah Money belted a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Ashford a 5-4 walk-off win over Dale County in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest Friday.

Dale County forged the tie with two runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Emily Castle.

RaeLeigh Jordan had two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in for Ashford and Barrett Lawrence and Kennedy Thorpe also had two hits with Lawrence driving in a run. Money and Lexie Glover both had a hit and RBI.

Dale County, which had seven hits from seven different players, got a solo homer from Gracie Suggs, a triple from Shelby Allen and a double from Ainyah Stokes in addition to the two-run single by Castle.

Money was Ashford’s winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing four runs, only one earned, and seven hits.

Dothan 7, Geneva 2: Rayleigh Thagard and Jewels Gonzales both had two hits and two runs batted in and Thagard allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings in the Wolves’ win.

Andrea Harris, Natalie Turner and Nicole Turner also had two hits each with Nicole Turner driving in a run. Maddie Anners added a double and a RBI. Gonzales had a triple among her two hits.