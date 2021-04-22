Prep Softball Roundup: Money's walk-off homer delivers Ashford win over Dale County

Savannah Money belted a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Ashford a 5-4 walk-off win over Dale County in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest Friday.
Dale County forged the tie with two runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Emily Castle.
RaeLeigh Jordan had two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in for Ashford and Barrett Lawrence and Kennedy Thorpe also had two hits with Lawrence driving in a run. Money and Lexie Glover both had a hit and RBI.
Dale County, which had seven hits from seven different players, got a solo homer from Gracie Suggs, a triple from Shelby Allen and a double from Ainyah Stokes in addition to the two-run single by Castle.
Money was Ashford’s winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing four runs, only one earned, and seven hits.
Dothan 7, Geneva 2: Rayleigh Thagard and Jewels Gonzales both had two hits and two runs batted in and Thagard allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings in the Wolves’ win.
Andrea Harris, Natalie Turner and Nicole Turner also had two hits each with Nicole Turner driving in a run. Maddie Anners added a double and a RBI. Gonzales had a triple among her two hits.
Makaley Boswell had two hits, one a double, and Emma Griffin had a single with two RBI for Geneva. Madison Johnson added a double.
Houston Academy 16, Eufaula 6: Four Raider players had three hits each to lead Class 3A No. 2 Houston Academy (31-4) win over Eufaula.
Emily Maddox was 3-for-3 with a solo homer, Tyalya Lingo 3-for-4 and both Ansleigh Smith and Alexis Milanowski were 3-for-5 and both drove in three runs. Milanowski had two doubles.
Milanowski picked up the pitching win, striking out seven over five innings and giving up seven hits.
G.W. Long 6, Charles Henderson 3: Ally Whitehead belted a three-run homer and a run-scoring double to power Class 2A No. 3 G.W. Long (21-2) over Charles Henderson.
Maleah Long added a pair of hits, including a run-scoring single, and Millie Munn added two singles.
Charles Henderson was sparked by a pair of homers – a two-run shot by Madison Stewart and a solo blast by McKenzie Cain. Stewart finished with two hits.
Morgan Ferguson struck out 11 and allowed four hits for G.W. Long.
Enterprise 11, Headland 1: Kyleigh Coin was 4-for-4 a solo homer and three runs batted and Emma Faulk hit a three-run homer and a two-run single to power the Wildcat offense.
Taylor Danford earned three hits, including a solo homer and a RBI single, and Georgia Lessman also had three hits. Ella Little added a RBI single.
Skylar Frey struck out over six innings and allowing one unearned run and four hits.
Hannah Phillips had two of the four Headland hits.
Wicksburg 8, Brantley 4: Ashton White had two hits, including a grand-slam homer, and drove in five runs and a five-run fourth helped Class 3A No. 7 Wicksburg defeat Class 1A No. 1 Brantley 8-4.
Kylie Barnes also had two hits, one a double, for the Panthers and drove in a run.
Kayden Dunn had three hits, including a solo homer, for Brantley. Eleigh Layton had two hits, including a homer, with two RBI and Kaylee Navarre also had two hits.
Megan Cochran was Wicksburg’s winning pitcher, giving up three runs, only two earned, and six hits, while striking out five over four innings. Ellie Cox earned a save by pitching three innings and striking out three and allowing a run on two hits.
Providence Christian 6, Slocomb 3: The Eagles scored all six runs in the bottom of the fifth to overcome a 1-0 deficit and held on for the win.
Emma Grace Holley had a run-scoring single to start the PCS scoring and Eliza Shipman and Riley Smith followed with a two-run single each before a Madilyn Walding RBI single scored the last run.
Maddie Norris and Walding had two hits each for PCS.
For Slocomb, Annie Dotson had a double and a run-scoring single and both Lacy Goddin and Madison Baloch had a RBI single.
Norris pitched six plus innings, striking out four and allowing three runs on seven hits. Natalie Cole earned a save, striking out three, including one with the tying run at the plate.
Geneva County 16, Cottonwood 5: The Lady Dawgs won the Class 2A, Area 2 contest at Cottonwood.
Leading Cottonwood was Isabella Braswell with a triple and a single, Mischa Ward with a double and a single and Kaitlynn Gibson with two singles.
Kinston 10, Zion Chapel 0: Class 1A No. 5 ranked Kinston defeated Zion Chapel 10-0. No details were available.
Pike Liberal Arts 13-7, Lakeside School 8: In the first game of a doubleheader, AISA top-ranked Pike Liberal Arts defeated No. 7 ranked Lakeside 13-2, but the Chiefs won the second game 8-7.
In the opener, Dannah Dawson struck out 13 and allowed two runs and five hits for Pike Liberal Arts during the opener. She didn’t walk a batter.
Offensively, Morgan Bundy had a double and a triple and drove in four runs and Mikalah Griffin had three hits and three runs batted in. Emily Dean had two hits, one a double, and Emily Bryan had a hit and RBI.
For Lakeside, Jayden Green belted a two-run homer to highlight the Chiefs’ offense.
In game two, Green was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and picked up the win for Lakeside. Carlee Davis had three hits, including two doubles, with one RBI and Hannah Buchan had two hits with one RBI. Mackenzie Eriksen added a hit and RBI.
For Pike Lib, Amity White, Ally Rushing, Bundy and Emily Williamson had two hits each with Rushing and Bundy driving in a run each. Grace Rushing drove in two runs and Griffin had a hit and RBI.