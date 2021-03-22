Prep softball roundup: New Brockton rolls past Zion Zapel

McKenlie Jerkins didn’t allow a hit over four innings and struck out six for New Brockton during a 16-0 win over Zion Chapel.

Madison Meeks had four hits and four RBIs, while Kennedy Hussey had a three-run homer. Kierstin Sunday had two hits and two RBIs, Jordyn Thornton and Shelby Hobbs each had two hits and an RBI, while Lizzy Everts droe in two runs with a hit.

Ariton 14, Elba 4: Averi Andrews had two doubles and drove in three runs and Reagan Tomlin and Ansleigh Herring both had two hits and two runs batted in for Ariton.

Tomlin had a double among her hits. Molly Kate Simmons hit a two-run walk-off homer to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.

Paige Logan was the winning pitcher, striking out six and scattering eight hits.

Ashford 11, Rehobeth 5: Lexie Glover had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Yellow Jackets.

Barrett Lawrence had three hits and three RBIs, while Amiyah Lewis had two hits and two RBIs, RaeLeigh Jordan had three hits and an RBI, Kennedy Thorpe had two hits and an RBI and Emma Helms drove in a run with a hit.

For Rehobeth, Maci Cross had a hit and two RBIs and Makayla Peters doubled in a run.