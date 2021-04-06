Prep softball roundup: New Brockton scores 22 in victory

New Brockton scored 10 times in the third inning en route to a 22-7 win over Goshen in softball on Tuesday.

Kierstin Sunday had two hits and four RBIs and McKenlie Jerkins had three hits and three RBIs, while Jordyn Thornton had two hits and three RBIs.

For Goshen, Kaci Wilkes had a home run and two doubles with five RBIs.

Dothan 5, Dale County 4: The Wolves struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off the victory.

Andrea Harris doubled in three runs in the game, while Nicole Turner singled in an RBI. Collier Peaden had four hits.

Turner got the win in the circle.

For Dale County, Emily Castle had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Gracie Suggs singled in a run.

Elba 7, Zion Chapel 1: Ayrika Caldwell struck out 13 and scattered three hits in going the distance in the circle.

Makenzey Hooks had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Elba.

Aimee Seen had two hits and an RBI and Makinna Gray had three hits. Anna Caldwell had two hits.