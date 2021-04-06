Prep softball roundup: New Brockton scores 22 in victory

New Brockton scored 10 times in the third inning en route to a 22-7 win over Goshen in softball on Tuesday.
Kierstin Sunday had two hits and four RBIs and McKenlie Jerkins had three hits and three RBIs, while Jordyn Thornton had two hits and three RBIs.
For Goshen, Kaci Wilkes had a home run and two doubles with five RBIs.
Dothan 5, Dale County 4: The Wolves struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull off the victory.
Andrea Harris doubled in three runs in the game, while Nicole Turner singled in an RBI. Collier Peaden had four hits.
Turner got the win in the circle.
For Dale County, Emily Castle had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Gracie Suggs singled in a run.
Elba 7, Zion Chapel 1: Ayrika Caldwell struck out 13 and scattered three hits in going the distance in the circle.
Makenzey Hooks had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Elba.
Aimee Seen had two hits and an RBI and Makinna Gray had three hits. Anna Caldwell had two hits.
Opp 10, Pike County 0: Reese Cauley had two hits and three RBIs for the Bobcats.
Vanessa Stoudemire and Emily Mitchell each had two hits and an RBI and Braya Hodges added two hits.
Caroline Courson struck out eight while throwing a two-hitter in the circle.
Rehobeth 10, Carroll 6: Laura Kate Meadows drove in three runs with a hit for the Rebels.
Claire Watson had three hits and two RBIs, while Honor Slayback and Jaci Parker each had two hits and an RBI.
Tori Davidson had three hits and an RBI for Carroll and Mykala Worley and Hannah Lewis each drove in a run with a hit.
Watson got the win in the circle, striking out 10 over six innings.
Wiregrass Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings swept Emmanuel Christian in a doubleheader by identical 12-2 scores.
In the opener, Grace Treadaway had two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs for the Kings.
Taylor Clouse had two hits, including a triple, and had two RBIs, while Olivia Hobson had a hit and two RBIs. Hannah Phillips and Mattie Alice Hobson each drove in a run with a hit.
For Emmanuel, Katie Butler and Kalyn Brown each had an RBI.
In Game 2, the Kings scored 12 times in the first inning.