Prep softball roundup: New Brockton wins Spring Fling Tournament

Dothan 4, Charles Henderson 3: Maddie Anners singled in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Collier Peaden had two hits and an RBI for the Wolves and Nicole Turner doubled in a run.

Rayleigh Thagard pitched four innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts. Turner itched two innings and didn’t allow a hit with two strikeouts.

Dothan 12, Pleasant Home 2: Natalie Turner had triple, double, single and five RBIs for the Wolves and Rayleigh Thagard had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.

Jewels Gonzales had a hit and an RBI. Maddie Anners had two RBIs.

Nicole Turner pitched five innings and struck out five in getting the win in the circle.

Dothan 11, Andalusia 4: Natalie Turner had three hits and four RBIs and Nicole Turner had two hits and three RBIs for Dothan.

Jabby Terrell and Andrea Harris each added two hits. Collier Peaden and Maddie Anners each had an RBI.

Jamilyn Vaughn got the win in the circle.

Charles Henderson 7, Providence Christian 4: Madison Stewart had two doubles and two RBIs for the Trojans.