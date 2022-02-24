 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: NMA downs Abbeville
Northside Methodist Academy defeated Abbeville 15-0 on Thursday in varsity softball as Tristan Robinson didn’t allow a hit in the three-inning game and stuck out six.

Riley Andrews had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Emilee Quintero and Robinson each had a hit.

Lakeside 10, Wiregrass Kings 0: Jayden Green allowed just one hit over four innings with five strikeouts and was 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.

Hannah Buchan pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts.

Addy Berry went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Carly Davis went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

Peyton Grubbs, Anna Peak, Addy Helms and Mackenzie Eriksen each drove in a run.

Junior Varsity

Northside Methodist 12, Abbeville 1: The Knights scored 10 times in the first inning during the win.

Kolbi Hall drove in two runs with ah it. Ally Holland had three strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in the two-inning game.

Houston Academy 12, Providence Christian 2: Emily Adams struck out five over two innings of relief work to get the save in the circle and went 2-for-2 with a home run for the Raiders.

Emily Maddox struck out two in two innings of work as the starter.

Harmoni Descalzi, A.J. Harrison, Jadyn Rausch and Ava Claire Johnson each collected two hits.

