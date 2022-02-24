PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: NMA downs Abbeville

Northside Methodist Academy defeated Abbeville 15-0 on Thursday in varsity softball as Tristan Robinson didn’t allow a hit in the three-inning game and stuck out six.

Riley Andrews had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Emilee Quintero and Robinson each had a hit.

Lakeside 10, Wiregrass Kings 0: Jayden Green allowed just one hit over four innings with five strikeouts and was 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.

Hannah Buchan pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts.

Addy Berry went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Carly Davis went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

Peyton Grubbs, Anna Peak, Addy Helms and Mackenzie Eriksen each drove in a run.

Junior Varsity

Northside Methodist 12, Abbeville 1: The Knights scored 10 times in the first inning during the win.

Kolbi Hall drove in two runs with ah it. Ally Holland had three strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in the two-inning game.