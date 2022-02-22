PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: NMA downs Headland

Ariton 13, Goshen 3: Kaci Wilkes, Madison Campbell and Chyenne Sneed all had a hit for Goshen with Campbell driving in a run.

Abbeville Christian 7, Pike Liberal Arts 1: Gabbie Causey scattered seven hits and allowed only one run with six strikeouts, while Paige Welch led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead ACA’s win.

Anna Grace Blalock and Caroline Armstrong also had two hits each and Hannah Kennedy had a single with two RBI.

Junior Varsity

Abbeville Christian 23, Pike Liberal Arts 0: Paige Welch and Baylie Phillips pitched a three-inning no hitter and the offense combined 11 hits and 10 walks into 23 runs.

Welch pitched one inning and struck out one and walked one, while Phillips pitched two innings and struck out two and walked one.

Offensively, Welch had two hits, one a triple, and drove in four runs and Brianna Jones had three hits and three RBI. Emmaline Hartzog and AlliKate Causey both had two hits and three RBI. Hope Kennedy added hit and RBI.