PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: NMA downs Headland

Northside Methodist Academy defeated Headland 13-0 in high school softball on Tuesday.
The Knights scored two in the first inning, seven in the second and four in the third.
Anna Griggs didn’t allow a hit and struck out 11 in the circle.
Karleigh Mills had three hits for NMA and Edy Ezell droe in two runs. Griggs and Anna Klaire Knighton each had an RBI.
Houston Academy 5, Dale County 1: Braya Hodges struck out 13 in getting the win in the circle.
Alexis Milanowski had a home run for HA. Tylaya Lingo had two hits, while Mary Suzan Aman and Emily Maddox both drove in runs with a sacrifice fly.
Ainyah Stokes was 2-for-3 for Dale County.
Providence Christian 6, Ashford 5: Mary Hannah Driggers had three hits and drove in a run and Ella Houston had a hit and an RBI for the Eagles.
Madilyn Walding collected two hits.
Houston got the win with eight strikeouts.
For Ashford, Barrett Lawrence was 3-for-4 with a RBI and both Katelynn Money and Savannah Money were 2-for-4 with Savannah driving in two runs.
Ariton 13, Goshen 3: Kaci Wilkes, Madison Campbell and Chyenne Sneed all had a hit for Goshen with Campbell driving in a run.
Abbeville Christian 7, Pike Liberal Arts 1: Gabbie Causey scattered seven hits and allowed only one run with six strikeouts, while Paige Welch led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead ACA’s win.
Anna Grace Blalock and Caroline Armstrong also had two hits each and Hannah Kennedy had a single with two RBI.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian 23, Pike Liberal Arts 0: Paige Welch and Baylie Phillips pitched a three-inning no hitter and the offense combined 11 hits and 10 walks into 23 runs.
Welch pitched one inning and struck out one and walked one, while Phillips pitched two innings and struck out two and walked one.
Offensively, Welch had two hits, one a triple, and drove in four runs and Brianna Jones had three hits and three RBI. Emmaline Hartzog and AlliKate Causey both had two hits and three RBI. Hope Kennedy added hit and RBI.
Northside Methodist 8, Headland 0: Kolbi Hall didn’t allow a hit over two innings and struck out three.
Ally Holland and Caitlynn Brunson each drove in two runs and Teagan Robinson had one RBI.
Ashford 5, Providence Christian 3: Emma Grace McClenny drove in two runs for the Yellow Jackets.
Jalissiah Jackson and Baylee Brock each had a hit.
Emma Art got the win with five strikeouts.
Opp sweeps Straughn: The Bobcats won the opener 7-0 and the second game 10-0.
Addison Moseley went 4-for-4 in the opener with a single, double and two triples with three RBIs. Bradleigh Lanier went 2-for-2 with a single and inside-the-park homer. Moseley got the win with six strikeouts..
In Game 2, Moseley had a single, double and two RBIs. Lanier got the win with eight strikeouts.