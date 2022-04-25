PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: NMA downs Houston County

Northside Methodist Academy scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-0 three-inning win over Houston County on Monday.

Anna Griggs had two hits and seven RBIs in the game. Kolbi Hall had two hits and two RBIs and Edy Ezell drove in a run. Emilee Quintero added two hits.

Tristin Robinson was the winning pitcher.

Providence goes 2-1 at Elba Tune Up tourney: The Providence Christian softball team went 2-1 in bracket play of the Elba Tune Up tournament on Saturday.

The Eagles defeated Cottonwood 6-5 and Zion Chapel 5-3 before losing to eventual champion Houston Academy 13-0.

In the win over Cottonwood, the Eagles scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth.

Mary Hannah Driggers had four hits with two RBIs, while Cassie Brady and Madison Stevens each drove in a run. Natalie Cole got the win in relief, pitching two innings and allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

In the win over Zion Chapel, Maddie Norris had three hits and two RBIs and Ella Houston had two hits and two RBIs. Cole struck out four and allowed four hits in picking up the win.

In the loss to Houston Academy, Riley Smith and Addison Russ got the only two hits against the Raiders’ Alexis Milanowski, who pitched three innings and gave up one hit, and Emily Maddox, who gave up the other hit in pitching one inning of the four-inning game.

Mary Suzan Aman had three hits and three RBIs for HA, Jadyn Rausch had two hits and four RBIs, Tylaya Lingo had a hit and two RBIs and Mallory Magrino and Emily Adams each had two hits.