Kolbi Hall had two hits, one a double, and drove in five runs and Anna Griggs had two hits and four runs batted in, highlighted by a three-run triple, in sparking Northside Methodist to a 22-4 win over Emmanuel Christian.

Avery Griggs and Alyssa Turner both added two hits and three runs batted in. Anna Klaire Knighton, Marah Stuckey, KK Gainey and Emilee Quintero all had a RBI as nine Knights drove in a run.

Stuckey was the winning pitcher in the three-inning game. She struck out four, walked two and allowed four hits and four runs, with three of the runs earned.

For Emmanuel Christian, Emma Brannon had two hits, Lizzie Stewart had a RBI triple and Kayln Brown had a run-scoring single. Lydia Smith drove in a run on a ground out.

Dale County 14, Carroll 4: Ten Warrior players had a hit, including four with two hits, in the win over Carroll.

Elly Castle, Natalie Warrington, Madyson McLain and Shaylee Greathouse all had two hits with McLain earning a triple and Greathouse a double. Ella Brooke Barefield belted a three-run homer and Ainyah Stokes a two-run double. Paige Crawford and Taylor Harris added a single and RBI each.

Greathouse was the winning pitcher, striking out six over six innings.

For Carroll, Katie Trawick had three hits, one a double, and a run batted in and Taylor Trawick and Saniya Jenkins had two hits each with Trawick driving in a run. Ella Frier added a RBI single.

Cottonwood 14, Daleville 3: Lydia Strange had four hits, including three doubles, and drove in four runs to lead Cottonwood in a 14-3 win over Daleville.

Meri Grace Miller added three hits and drove in a run and both Chloe Lee and Lexi Acosta had two hits and two runs batted in each. Laney Strange and Kristyle Contreras had a single and RBI each and Delaney Acosta drove in two runs.

Lee was the winning pitcher, striking out five over six innings. She scattered six hits and allowed three unearned runs.

Samson 9, Pike County 2: Caylee Johnson struck out 11 in four hitless and scoreless innings with two walks and Makayla Phillips finished the final three innings, striking out three and giving up two unearned runs and two hits.

Paige Norris had two hits, one a double, and Karleigh Moore had two hits with one RBI for Samson. Alli Godwin had a double and two RBI and Johnson had a double and RBI. Holly Warren, Ava Sormrude, Shaylei Mock had a single and RBI each.

Kylan Wilkerson had a two-run double for Pike County.

Glenwood 4, Abbeville Christian 3: Glenwood scored a tie-breaking run in the bottom of the sixth to take the win.

Anna Grace Blalock, Emmaline Hartzog and Hope Kennedy all had two hits each for Abbeville Christian with Kennedy earning a double and Hartzog driving in a run. Paige Welch added a RBI sacrifice fly and Gabbie Causey a run-scoring single.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg 5-11, Dale County 1-1: Mallory Marchman allowed only four hits and struck out seven in the opener and Kierston Phillips allowed only four hits and a run in the nightcap in Wicksburg’s sweep of Dale County.

In the opener, Marchman had two hits, one a triple, Anleigh Wood had two hits, one a double, and Allie Potter had a double.

In game two, Wood had three hits and scored three runs, Madelyn McVey had two hits, one a double, and Potter had a double.

Cottonwood 27, Daleville 2: Keagan Cornwall was the winning pitcher and Karlee Lott led the offense with two singles.