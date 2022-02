Opp defeated Enterprise 9-0 in the Lions Classic softball tournament on Friday night in Prattville.

Reese Cauley allowed just one hit in the four-inning game and struck out two.

Brooke Moseley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Caroline Courson got a hit and scored three runs.

Earlier in the day, Opp lost to Wetumpka 5-0. Jaidyn Ivey was the only base-runner for Opp on a walk.