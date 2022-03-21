PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp edges Pike County

Opp edged Pike County 7-6 in high school softball action on Monday as the Bobcats improved to 13-5 and 2-0 in the area.

Caroline Courson was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Amaya Womack had a solo home run and single, Madi Wilson drove in a run and Reese Cauley and Jaidyn Ivey each had two singles.

Courson got the win in the circle, striking out 11 and giving up seven hits in six innings. Reese Cauley got the save, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.

Brantley 5, Luverne 2: Leading the way for Brantley was Kaylee Navarre in circle with 14 strikeouts and at the plate she had a double and an RBI.

Anna Parker Little had three hits with two doubles for Brantley to bring the Bulldogs record to 10-3.

Elba 11, Daleville 6: Destinee Tidwell and Aimee Senn both had four hits with Tidwell driving in three runs to pace Elba.

Ayrika Caldwell struck out 21 batters and allowed only four hits.

JV

Opp 16, Pike County 0: Addison Moseley struck out nine and allowed just one hit in three innings.

Carreline Spears had a single, double and three RBIs, Crislyn Birge had two singles and three RBIs and Moseley singled.