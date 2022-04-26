PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp edges Wicksburg in extra inning

OPP – Allie Wismer singled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Opp defeated Wicksburg 4-3 in softball on Tuesday.

Reese Cauley had a triple and two RBIs in the game, while Addison Moseley drove in a run with a single and Amaya Womack doubled and scored.

Caroline Courson went the distance in the circle, allowing six hits and striking out 10.

The Bobcats improved to 25-9.

Houston Academy 12, Kinston 1: The Raiders pounded out three home runs in the game on Senior Night.

Emily Maddox had a home run, double, single and three RBIs, Alexis Milanowski had a home run with two RBIs and Tylaya Lingo had a home run and double with two RBIs.

Mary Suzan Aman had a triple and two singles, Emily Adams had a triple and single, Sara Bourkard had an RBI and Ansleigh Smith added a single.

Milanowski got the win in the circle, striking out 10 over five innings.

Providence Christian 13, Northside Methodist Academy 2: Maddie Norris had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs in the win for the Eagles.

Ella Houston had three hits, including a home run and double, with two RBIs and Riley Smith had two hits and two RBIs. Emma Holley and Kaitlyn Russ each doubled.

Houston allowed three hits over four innings with seven strikeouts and Natalie Cole didn’t allow a hit in one inning and struck out two.

Karleigh Mills and Emilee Quintero each had an RBI for the Knights.

Brantley 3, LAMP 1: Leading the way for Brantley in the circle was AC Free with the win and Kaylee Navarre got the save.

Kayden Dunn had two home runs with two RBIs and Anna Parker Little and Campbell Hawthorne each had a hit to bring Brantley’s record to 25-7.