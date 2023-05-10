After coming close the last two years, the Opp softball team didn’t let an opportunity slip away this year.

Behind dominant pitching, Opp captured a Class 3A state tournament spot early Wednesday morning, beating Ashford 12-0 in the South Regional Tournament qualifier one game in Gulf Shores.

Opp finished the regional undefeated in three games, winning all three on shutouts and outscoring the three opponents, 31-0. The Bobcats (35-10) advanced to play in the state tournament for the first time since 2018. They open state play next Friday, May 15, at 10:45 a.m. in Oxford.

Ashford dropped to the second-qualifying game later Wednesday afternoon, awaiting a couple of elimination games.

Reese Cauley pitched a complete-game no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and three walks in Wednesday’s game, while the offense scored in five of seven innings, highlighted by a five-run third.

Amaya Womack, Cauley, Caroline Courson, Bradleigh Lanier and Jaidyn Ivey all had two hits for Opp with Lanier driving in two runs and Courson one run. Allie Wismer had a run-scoring double and a RBI sacrifice fly.

Taylor Adams had a RBI double and Addison Moseley drove in runs off a sacrifice fly and a ground out. Madie Wilson added a run-scoring single and Crisyln Birge had a RBI ground out.

Providence Christian 9, Pike County 2: Providence Christian stayed alive early Wednesday, beating Pike County and eliminating the Bulldogs.

Providence pitchers Ella Houston and Natalie Cole combined on 13 strikeouts and allowed only one hit. Houston, the winning pitcher, went four innings and struck out six, while giving up the hit and two unearned runs. Cole earned a save by pitching three scoreless and hitless innings with seven strikeouts.

Madilyn Walding had two hits and drove in two runs and Kaitlyn Russ had two hits with one RBI. Maddie Norris had a double and a RBI ground out and Reese Colbert added a run-scoring single. Alyse Deer drew a bases-loaded walk for a run batted in and Cassie Braddy drove in two runs.

For Pike County, Hailey Griffin had a RBI ground out. The second run scored on a passed ball. Amity White had a single for the lone hit for the Bulldogs, who finished the season 13-11.

Class 2A

Wicksburg 9, Samson 8: Wicksburg held off late-charging Samson to stay alive in the Class 2A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

The Panthers led 5-0 early before the Tigers clawed at the margin, but Wicksburg stayed in front the rest of way.

Megan Cochran was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Ella Grace Kelley had two hits to lead Wicksburg. Ellie Cox added a hit and two runs batted in. Chloe Joyner also had a RBI.

Cochran threw six innings for the pitching win, striking out eight, while giving up 10 hits and eight runs with five runs earned. Cox earned a save, getting the final three outs, two on strikeouts.

Samson, which finished the year 19-12, was led by two-hit games from Alli Brooke Godwin, Shaylei Mock, Caylee Johnson and Emma Sormrude. Johnson had a homer and drove in two runs, while Godwin, who had two doubles, drive in one run. Makayla Phillips had a single with two runs batted in and Holly Warren had a single and drove in one run.

G.W. Long 14, Zion Chapel 7: G.W. Long stayed alive with a losers bracket victory over Zion Chapel.

Ainsley Watts had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs, Makayla Phillips had two hits and three runs batted in and Ally Whitehead had two hits and two RBI. Allee Grace Abercrombie also had two hits, while Maleah Long had a double and RBI and Kaylie Joseph had a single and RBI.

Aubreigh Haynes worked five innings of relief to earn the pitching win. She struck out four and allowed two runs and five hits.

Zion Chapel, which finished the season 17-15, was led by Amber Kidd, who had two hits, including a two-run double. Shea Wambles and Carlee McAllister both had two hits. Sydney Boothe had a run-scoring double and Madison Meeks a RBI single. Riley Bannin added a single and drove in a run and Kaylee Hodge also had a RBI.

Class 1A

Kinston 16, Elba 2: Kinston scored five in the first and seven in the second in the five-inning rout to stay alive in Class 1A.

Cadence Elmore was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, while Camdyn Norris had two hits, including a two-run homer. Brynne Kelley also had two hits, including a two-run triple, and Madisyn Jones had two hits, including a RBI single. Lilli Sumblin added a run-scoring triple, Aubrie Brown chipped in a RBI double and Bella Lashley contributed a RBI ground out.

Lauren Norris struck out four over five innings and allowed only five hits and two unearned runs.

Danielle Tidwell had two hits, including a run-scoring single for Elba.