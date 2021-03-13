Prep softball roundup: Opp makes it to championship game of Terry Collins Memorial Tournament

In the second game, Mattie Alice Hobson had a hit and three RBIs, while Brynley Bradshaw and Ellie Alford each drove in two runs with a hit.

Lakeside 8, Patrician 3: Jayden Green had a three-run homer for the Chiefs and also got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Gracie Lynn drove in two runs with a hit, while Graylin Pomeroy and Laura Beth Horne each had a hit and an RBI.

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy wins Terry Collins tourney: Houston Academy won all five of its games to win the junior varsity part of the Terry Collins Invitational at James Oates Park.

The Raiders beat Enterprise in the championship 5-2. They beat Rehobeth 5-1 and Dale County 20-0 in pool play on Friday before beating Charles Henderson 9-0 and Rehobeth 5-4 in bracket play Saturday to advance to the championship.

In the championship win, Emily Maddox had three hits, including a double and a triple, with two runs batted in and Kaleigh Heard had a triple with two RBI. Molly Magrino added a hit and RBI. Heard pitched two plus innings and struck out three and Emily Adams pitched two plus and struck out four.