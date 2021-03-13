Prep softball roundup: Opp makes it to championship game of Terry Collins Memorial Tournament

Opp fell to Spain Park 10-5 in the championship game of the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament at James Oates Park on Saturday.
In the title game for Opp, McKinley Hill hit an inside-the-park homer and also singled. Emily Mitchell and Caroline Courson each singled in two runs.
In the semifinals, Opp defeated Enterprise 3-1 as Braya Hodges pitched four innings and allowed two hits with seven strikeouts. Resse Cauley pitched two innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
Cauley and Mitchell each drove in a run.
In the quarterfinals, Opp beat Rehobeth 1- 0. The Bobcats scored the lone run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI by Cauley. Amaya Womack also collected a hit.
Hodges was the winning pitcher, striking out 13.
Shellie Littlefield had the lone hit for Rehobeth.
Spain Park 7, Dothan 2: Spain Park scored five in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie en route to the win.
For Dothan, Jabby Terrell drove in a run with a hit and Collier Peaden had two hits as the Wolves were held to three hits by Spain Park pitcher Annabelle Widra.
Dothan 9, Geneva 5: The Wolves scored four in the fourth inning to break a 5-5 tie and gain the win.
Natalie Turner had two hits, including a grand slam, and drove in five runs.
Nicole Turner tripled in two runs and Andrea Harris had two hits and an RBI.
Rayleigh Thagard doubled and also got the win in the circle.
For Geneva, Makaley Boswell had two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Ally Henderson drove in two runs with a hit and Ella Dale doubled in a run.
Rehobeth 15, Headland 0: Gracie Alberson had three hits and two RBIs and Shellie Littlefield had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for the Rebels.
Littlefield didn’t allow a hit in the three inning game and struck out five.
Regan Valenzuela had three hits with an RBI, while Laura Kate Meadows, Jaci Parker and Maddie Williams each had a hit and an RBI. Makayla Peters had two RBIs.
Geneva 15, Northside Methodist 0: The Panthers scored 10 in the first inning to put it away early.
Pazley Lamb had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. Ella Dale had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Abbie Sullivan, Makaley Boswell and Ally Henderson each had two hits and two RBIs.
Enterprise 4, Dale County 3: Savannah Mitten’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh gave Enterprise to a semifinal win at the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament.
Mitten finished with two hits and two RBIs. Skylar Frey also had two hits with one RBI.
Frey was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs and 10 hits with two strikeouts in seven innings.
For Dale County, Annie Gebo was 3-for-3, Shelby Allen 3-for-4 and Emily Castle had a double and two RBI. Gracie Suggs had two singles.
Dale County 11, New Brockton 2: Elly Castle was 4-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Annie Gebo 3-for-3 with one RBI and Emily Castle, Gracie Suggs and Ella Brooke Barefield were all 2-for-2 with two runs batted in to pace Dale County.
Jazmin Healy added a triple and two RBI and Shelby Allen added a single and RBI.
Madison Meeks had a hit and RBI to lead New Brockton, which had just four hits.
Regular Season
Wiregrass Kings sweep: The Kings defeated Lighthouse 10-0 in the opener and 17-1 in the second game.
In the first game, Katie Davenport hit a home run and threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in the three-inning game for the Kings.
Olivia Hobson doubled in two runs and Natalie Toub drove in two for the Kings, who scored seven in the first inning and three in the third.
In the second game, Mattie Alice Hobson had a hit and three RBIs, while Brynley Bradshaw and Ellie Alford each drove in two runs with a hit.
Lakeside 8, Patrician 3: Jayden Green had a three-run homer for the Chiefs and also got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts over five innings.
Gracie Lynn drove in two runs with a hit, while Graylin Pomeroy and Laura Beth Horne each had a hit and an RBI.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy wins Terry Collins tourney: Houston Academy won all five of its games to win the junior varsity part of the Terry Collins Invitational at James Oates Park.
The Raiders beat Enterprise in the championship 5-2. They beat Rehobeth 5-1 and Dale County 20-0 in pool play on Friday before beating Charles Henderson 9-0 and Rehobeth 5-4 in bracket play Saturday to advance to the championship.
In the championship win, Emily Maddox had three hits, including a double and a triple, with two runs batted in and Kaleigh Heard had a triple with two RBI. Molly Magrino added a hit and RBI. Heard pitched two plus innings and struck out three and Emily Adams pitched two plus and struck out four.
The Raiders advanced to the championship on Maddox’s two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth after the time limit expired to overcome a Rehobeth lead and win 5-4.