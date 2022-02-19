PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp makes it to semifinal of Prattville tourney

Opp defeated Lincoln 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Lions Classic in Prattville before losing to Wetumpka 8-0 in the semifinals.

In the win, Reese Cauley had two hits and an RBI and also got the win in the circle, tossing a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in four innings. Alli Wismer doubled in a run.

In the loss, Cauley got the Bobcats only base hit with a single.

In pool play, Opp beat Jemison 10-2 as Amaya Womack had a double and a home run, Caroline Courson had a single and double and Reese Daley had a home run.

Bradleigh Lanier was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts.