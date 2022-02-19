 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp makes it to semifinal of Prattville tourney
0 Comments

PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp makes it to semifinal of Prattville tourney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
softball

Opp defeated Lincoln 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Lions Classic in Prattville before losing to Wetumpka 8-0 in the semifinals.

In the win, Reese Cauley had two hits and an RBI and also got the win in the circle, tossing a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in four innings. Alli Wismer doubled in a run.

In the loss, Cauley got the Bobcats only base hit with a single.

In pool play, Opp beat Jemison 10-2 as Amaya Womack had a double and a home run, Caroline Courson had a single and double and Reese Daley had a home run.

Bradleigh Lanier was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert