PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp rallies past Pike County

Allie Wismer doubled in two runs to cap a three-run top of the seventh as Opp rallied past Pike County for a 4-3 win in a Class 3A, Area 4 game on Thursday.
Wismer was 3-for-4 overall with the two runs batted in. Caroline Courson was also 2-for-3 with a RBI for Opp (19-8, 5-0).
Reese Cauley struck out 13 and allowed only two earned runs and six hits.
Cottonwood 19, Abbeville 2: Alexa Acosta and Delaney Acosta both had a triple and Elizabeth Long, Meri-Grace Miller, Karlee Lott and Kristyle Contreras all had a double to lead Cottonwood.
Kaitlynn Gibson was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts.
Kyle Rogers had two hits and Asia Turner a double for Abbeville.
Brantley 20-19, Georgiana 0-1: Brantley swept a Class 1A, Area 3 doubleheader over Georgiana, winning 20-0 and 19-1, to clinch the area title.
In the opener, AC Free had a no-hitter and Brantley hit five home runs with Kayden Dunn hitting two and Shonte Barginere, Lindsey Wells and Campbell Hawthorne hitting one each.
In game two, Anna Parker Little pitched a one-hitter. Marley Kilcrease had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs. AC Free had two hits, one a home run, and Alex Grimes had two hits with five runs batted in.