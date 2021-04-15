Prep Softball Roundup: Opp routs Goshen in Class 3A, Area 4 play

Reese Cauley and Jaidyn Ivey both hit a two-run homer with Reese driving in four runs overall for Class 3A No. 7 ranked Opp (27-9-1, 6-0) in an Area 4 win over Goshen.

McKinley Hill had two hits, one a triple, with one RBI and Haylei Henegan had two singles and two RBI. Addison Mosley had a double and drove in three runs.

Addison Mosley pitched three innings and allowed one hit and no earned runs. She struck out two. Caroline Courson pitched two hits, allowing three hits and a run, while striking out three.

Pike Liberal Arts 8- 2, Hooper Academy 7-5: The AISA top-ranked Patriots and sixth-ranked Colts split a doubleheader with Pike Liberal Arts winning the opener 8-7 and Hopper Academy the second game 5-2.

In the opener, Morgan Bundy led Pike Lib with a solo homer and two run-scoring singles in a 3-for-4, three RBI performance. Emily Dean, Dannah Dawson and Emily Bryan all had a RBI single and Grace Rushing had a sacrifice fly RBI. Mikalah Griffin had two hits. Ally Rushing was the winning pitcher.

In game two, the Patriots had only five hits, two from Avery Henderson. Ally Rushing had a single and RBI. Grace Rushing had a RBI on a ground-ball error.