Prep Softball Roundup: Opp’s Hodges hits two homers, drives in six in one inning

The Rebels had just three hits – a double by Maci Cross and a single each by Honor Slayback and Maddie Williams. Regan Valenzuela and Makayla Peters both had a RBI.

Rehobeth 5, Springboro (Ohio) 2: The Rebels scored all five runs in the second in earning the win.

Maddie Williams and Makayla Peters both had a run-scoring hit for Rehobeth (10-12) and Regan Valenzuela had two hits with three runs scoring during one of her hits.

Shellie Littlefield picked up the win, working three innings and allowing two runs and two hits, while striking out three and walking three. Claire Watson pitched a scoreless and hitless final inning, striking out one and walking one.

Enterprise goes 1-1: Enterprise lost to Class 6A No. 5 ranked Hazel Green 6-3 but bounced back and defeated Russellville 2-0 on Tuesday at Gulf Coast Classic III action.

The Wildcats are 2-2 at the tournament, also splitting two games on Monday. They beat Class 5A No. 8 Lawrence County 6-1 and lost to 2A No. 1 Pisgah 6-0.

No details were available on the games.

