Prep Softball Roundup: Opp’s Hodges hits two homers, drives in six in one inning

Opp’s Braya Hodges hit a grand slam homer and a two-run home during an 18-run first inning, trying an AHSAA record for home runs in one inning, as Class 3A No. 6 ranked Opp defeated Straughn 18-0 in high school softball action Tuesday afternoon.
The Bobcats improved to 20-6-1 with the win.
Allie Wismer was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Vanessa Stoudemire and Anna Beth Kendrick were both 1-for-1 and hit by a pitch. Stoudemire drove in two runs and Kendrick one.
Caroline Courson pitched three scoreless innings with two hits allowed. She struck out four.
Carroll 8, Charles Henderson 7: Mykala Worley was 4-for-4 and Alexia Worley 3-for-4 with a double and RBI to lead Carroll, which seized an 8-3 lead and held on for the win.
Anna Trawick added a single with two RBI and Kaileigh Gardner added a single and RBI.
For CHHS, Mckenzie Cain and Hannah Sparrow had two hits each with Cain earning a double and Sparrow driving in a run. Stella Gilbreath hit a solo home run.
Kaylyn Holt was Carroll’s winning pitcher, allowing six hits and one earned run over seven innings. She struck out one and walked three.
Andalusia 6, Providence Christian 1: The Eagles outhit the Bulldogs 7-5, but lost in the run column 6-1.
Maddie Norris had three hits and Mary Hannah Driggers two for Providence Christian.
New Brockton 11, Pike County 5: Bailey Blackmon, Megan Eldridge and Shelby Hobbs all hit a homer and had two hits to lead New Brockton over Pike County in a Class 3A, Area 4 contest.
Blackmon drove in three runs, Hobbs two and Eldridge one. Kennedy Hussey had a double and drove in two runs.
Mckenlie Jerkins scattered eight hits and five runs, only two earned, and struck out three over seven innings.
Jada Duncan and Amber Kidd had two hits each for Pike County, Auriel Moultry had a triple and RBI and Kylan Wilkerson a single and RBI.
Gulf Coast Classic
Dothan wins two: Dothan’s softball team continued its strong play at the Gulf Coast Classic III in Gulf Shores, winning a pair of games Tuesday to improve to 3-1 at the tournament.
The Wolves (23-6) defeated Class 1A No. 7 Sweet Water 12-2 and blanked Class 6A No. 3 Buckhorn 4-0 in Tuesday action.
In the win over Buckhorn, Nicole Turner pitched a four-inning, one-hit shutout with one strikeout and one walk and added a double on offense.
Collier Peaden had two hits, including a two-run single, and Andrea Harris and Jabby Terrell both had two hits for Dothan. Natalie Turner had a RBI double and Maddie Anners drove in a run off a bases-loaded walk.
In the 12-2 win over Sweet Water, Jewels Gonzales belted a grand-slam homer as part of an eight-run second inning that broke the game open. Harris earned two hits – a two-run single and a run-scoring double, while Natalie Turner had a RBI ground out and Terrell a RBI on bases loaded walk.
Rayleigh Thagard pitched two scoreless innings and allowed only one hit, while striking out two and walking two. Jamilyn Vaughn pitched the last inning, giving up two unearned runs and two hits.
Hatton 4, Wicksburg 3: Class 3A No. 9Wicksburg (20-11) couldn’t hold a 3-2 lead in third, giving up two runs in the bottom half in losing to Class 2A No. 3 Hatton in Gulf Coast Classic III action.
Ashton White had a two-run single and Kara Cox drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt.
Lawrence County 10, Wicksburg 5: Class 5A No. 8 ranked Lawrence County broke a 4-4 with six runs in the fifth in the win.
Ashton White hit a grand slam homer and Tori Hobbs hit a solo homer for Wicksburg. White added a single to give two hits for the game.
Sparkman 4, Rehobeth 3: Rehobeth led 3-2, but allowed two runs in the top of the third and fell to Class 7A No. 9 ranked Sparkman 4-3 in the three-inning game at the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament.
The Rebels had just three hits – a double by Maci Cross and a single each by Honor Slayback and Maddie Williams. Regan Valenzuela and Makayla Peters both had a RBI.
Rehobeth 5, Springboro (Ohio) 2: The Rebels scored all five runs in the second in earning the win.
Maddie Williams and Makayla Peters both had a run-scoring hit for Rehobeth (10-12) and Regan Valenzuela had two hits with three runs scoring during one of her hits.
Shellie Littlefield picked up the win, working three innings and allowing two runs and two hits, while striking out three and walking three. Claire Watson pitched a scoreless and hitless final inning, striking out one and walking one.
Enterprise goes 1-1: Enterprise lost to Class 6A No. 5 ranked Hazel Green 6-3 but bounced back and defeated Russellville 2-0 on Tuesday at Gulf Coast Classic III action.
The Wildcats are 2-2 at the tournament, also splitting two games on Monday. They beat Class 5A No. 8 Lawrence County 6-1 and lost to 2A No. 1 Pisgah 6-0.
No details were available on the games.
Late Friday
Dale County 10, Ariton 8: Ainyah Stokes, Jaci Hagler and Jazmin Hardy all earned three hits each with Stokes and Hagler driving in two runs each as Dale County rallied with four runs in the sixth to overtake Ariton 10-8.