PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp softball reaches semifinals of Alex Wilcox Memorial

Opp reached the semifinals of the Alex Memorial/FCA Tournament Gold Bracket on Saturday in Montgomery, beating Class 1A, No. 1 ranked Brantley 6-5 and Saraland 5-2 before losing to Class 5A No. 5 ranked Brewbaker Tech 3-0.

In the win over Brantley, Reese Cauley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Caroline Courson hit a game-tying three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Haylei Henegan’s sac fly in the bottom of the sixth scored Jaidyn Ivey for the go-ahead margin.

Cauley was the winning pitcher, working two scoreless and hitless innings in relief with two strikeouts.

In the win over Saraland, Opp scored three runs in its last at-bat to earn the win. Cauley went all five innings, scattering seven hits and two runs, while striking out eight.

Offensively, Ivey was 2-for-2 with a double and Courson 2-for-3. Addison Moseley had a triple and two RBI and Henegan had a single and two RBI.

In the quarterfinal loss to Brew Tech, Cauley had a single for Opp’s only hit. Courson pitched three innings and allowed three runs on six hits. She struck out seven.

Charles Henderson reaches silver finals: Charles Henderson advanced to the finals of the Silver Bracket at the Alex Memorial/FCA Tournament in Montgomery before losing to Andalusia 7-4.

The Trojans finished pool play early Saturday with a 5-2 loss to Prattville, but followed with an 8-4 win over Jemison and a 2-0 win over Class 2A No. 3 ranked Spring Garden before losing to Andalusia.

In the loss to Prattville, McKenzie Cain had a triple and Heather Maxwell a single for the two lone hits.

Against Jemison, Maxwell, Madison Stewart and Stella Gilbreath all had two hits for CHHS. Maxwell hit a solo homer, while both of Stewart’s hits were doubles and one of Gilbreath’s hit was a double. Stewart and Gilbreath drove in two runs each. Molly Garrett, Dakota Berry and Madison Allen had a single and RBI each.

Gilbreath was the winning pitcher, going four innings and allowing five hits and two earned runs, while striking out four.

In the 2-0 win over Spring Garden, Garrett pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with two strikeouts. Hannah Sparrow singled home a run and Allen, who tripled, scored on a throwing error by the catcher for the offense.

In the Silver Bracket finals loss to Andalusia, Cain and Berry both had two hits with a RBI. Berry had a double as did Maxwell. Gilbreath and Jada Jones both had a single and RBI.