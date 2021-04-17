 Skip to main content
Prep softball roundup: Opp takes win over Pleasant Home

  • Updated
softball

Opp defeated Pleasant Home 7-4 on Saturday in softball action.

Amaya Womack went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Allie Wismer went 2-for-3, Reese Cauley went 2-for-3 and Vanessa Stoudemire had a hit and an RBI.

Caroline Courson got the win on the mound. She struck out five and allowed four hits.

CHHS splits: Charles Henderson defeated Catholic-Montgomery 7-4 before losing to Tallassee 10-6 on Saturday in the Beauregard softball tournament.

In the win over Catholic, Madison Stewart and McKenzie Cain each homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Trojans on Saturday in the Beauregard Tournament.

Dakota Berry also had an RBI. Hannah Sparrow got the win. She allowed six hits and struck out five.

In the loss to Tallassee, Cain had a home run and double with three RBIs. Stella Gilbreath also homered, while Stewart had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.

Heather Maxwell added two hits for the Trojans.

