PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp's Courson throws no-hitter against Dothan

Opp defeated Dothan 18-1 on Monday in high school softball action as Caroline Courson threw a no-hitter in the five-inning game with 10 strikeouts.

Reese Cauley was 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles and two RBIs. Alli Wismer went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double with four RBIs and Amaya Womack had three singles and an RBI.

Rehobeth 8, Dale County 2: Gracie Alberson was 3-for4 with two doubles and three RBI, Jaci Parker had three hits, one a double, and Jaslyn Andrews had two hits, one a home run, and drove in two runs to pace Rehobeth.

Makayla Peters and Shellie Littlefield both had two hits and one RBI for Rehobeth.

Littlefield was the winning pitcher, pitching two-hit shutout ball over six innings with 11 strikeouts.

Joanna Marshall had two of the five Dale County hits. Gracie Suggs and Shayleigh Whitman both had a hit and RBI.

Junior Varsity softball