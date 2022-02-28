PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp's Courson throws no-hitter against Dothan

Opp defeated Dothan 18-1 on Monday in high school softball action as Caroline Courson threw a no-hitter in the five-inning game with 10 strikeouts.
Reese Cauley was 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles and two RBIs. Alli Wismer went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double with four RBIs and Amaya Womack had three singles and an RBI.
Rehobeth 8, Dale County 2: Gracie Alberson was 3-for4 with two doubles and three RBI, Jaci Parker had three hits, one a double, and Jaslyn Andrews had two hits, one a home run, and drove in two runs to pace Rehobeth.
Makayla Peters and Shellie Littlefield both had two hits and one RBI for Rehobeth.
Littlefield was the winning pitcher, pitching two-hit shutout ball over six innings with 11 strikeouts.
Joanna Marshall had two of the five Dale County hits. Gracie Suggs and Shayleigh Whitman both had a hit and RBI.
Junior Varsity softball
Houston Academy 13, G.W. Long 0: Emily Maddox and Emily Adams combined on a no-hitter and both earned five strikeouts in the win. Offensively, Jadyn Rausch was 2-for-3 and Emily Maddox and Mallory Magrino were both 2-for-4.
Opp 8, Dothan 6: The Bobcats rallied for six runs in the fifth inning to get the win.
Chloe Bentley had a double and three RBIs, Chrislyn Birge singled in two runs and Shelby Greenacre singled in a run.
Addison Moseley was the winning pitcher. She allowed three hits in five innings pitched and struck out nine.